ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two bottom-half-of-the-table teams face off as Leicester City faces Brentford. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Leicester-Brentford prediction and pick.

Leicester City comes into the game at 4-5-16 on the year, which places them in 19th place and currently in a position to be relegated. They are just two points behind Wolverhampton for 17th place and escaping the relegation zone. In their last game, Leicester faced Arsenal. Despite keeping it close, two goals from Arsenal after the 80th minute would lead to their 2-0 defeat.

Meanwhile, Brentford is 10-4-11 on the year, placing them in 11th place in the Premier League this year. They are 17 points clear of Ipswich and Leicester to avoid relegation but also nine points behind Bournemouth for a spot in next year's Europa League. In their last game, they played West Ham. In that game, Brentford scored in the fourth minute to take the lead. From there, another goal would not be scored, and Brentford won the game 1-0.

In the first fixtures between these two earlier this year, Brentford won the game 4-1. That was the first time Brentford won over Leicester City since 2020. In that time, Leicester has four wins, and there have been two draws.

Here are the Leicester-Brentford Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Leicester-Brentford Odds

Leicester: +250

Brentford: +100

Draw: +270

Over 3.5 goals: +130

Under 3.5 goals: -160

How to Watch Leicester vs. Brentford

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Peacock

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match, including the playoffs.

Why Leicester Will Win

Leicester has scored in 17 of 25 games so far this year. They have scored 25 goals in 25 fixtures so far this year in EPL play. That is good for one goal per game on the year. Leicester has scored in just eight of 13 home fixtures this year, scoring just 0.85 goals per game at home this year.

Leicester is led by Jamie Vardy. Vardy has scored seven goals on an expected 8.4 this year. Further, Vardy has added three assists. Further, Jordan Ayew has been solid, primarily being used as a reserve. He has scored four times this year on an expected 2.8. Meanwhile, Facundo Buonanotte comes into the game with four goals while adding two assists on the year. Finally, Wilfred Ndidi is moving the ball well. While he has not scored, he has four assists but has not seen much action as of late, dealing with injuries.

Leicester has not been great on defense overall. They have allowed 55 goals in 25 fixtures this year. That is good for 2.2 goals per game conceded. They have allowed 23 goals at home this year, good for 1.77 goals per game conceded at home.

Why Brentford Will Win

Brentford has now scored in 19 of 25 Premier League fixtures this year while scoring 43 goals across 25 fixtures. That is good for 1.72 goals per game this year. They have not been scoring as well on the road. Brentford is scoring just 1.17 goals per game on the road this year, scoring in nine of their 12 road fixtures in EPL play.

Brentford is led by Bryan Mbeumo. Mbeumo has scored 14 goals on an expected 8.3 this year while also adding three assists. Meanwhile, Yoane Wissa has scored 11 goals on an expected 11.5 while also having two assists. Further, Kevin Schade has been solid this year, often being used as a substitute. He has scored seven goals and two assists this year. Finally, Mikkel Damsgaard has been great at moving the ball. He has seven assists this year, plus he has scored twice.

Brentford has not been as strong on the defensive end of the pitch. They are allowing 1.68 goals per game this year. Brentford has five clean sheets on the year, and all five of them are on the road this year. They have allowed just 1.42 goals per game on the road this year.

Final Leicester-Brentford Prediction & Pick

Leicester has struggled at home as of late. In their last five EPL matches at home, they have not won, nor have they scored a goal. Further, they have given up 11 goals in the process. Leicester has just two home wins in EPL play this year. Meanwhile, Brentford has won each of their last three EPL road games. After starting the year with seven losses and two draws on the road, they have scored eight goals and given up just one in their last three road games. With Leicester struggling to score and Brentford playing solid defense on the road, take Brentford to get the win in this one.

Final Leicester-Brentford Prediction & Pick: Brentford ML (+100)