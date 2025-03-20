ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Liberty-Oregon prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Liberty-Oregon.

The Oregon Ducks are back in the bracket for March Madness. Dana Altman has been one of the better March coaches in the sport over time. He won with Creighton and he has won a lot with Oregon when he gets into the NCAA Tournament. He took the Ducks to the Final Four in 2017, the first Final Four for Oregon since the inaugural NCAA Tournament back in 1939. Altman has taken the Ducks to the Elite Eight in 2016 and has gotten them to the Sweet 16 on multiple other occasions. Last year, Oregon won its first-round game as a double-digit seed against South Carolina and gave Creighton a scare in the second round before falling short in overtime.

Oregon met Duke in the 2016 Sweet 16. The Ducks are in Duke's bracket and are aiming for a Sweet 16 rematch next week. Let's see if UO can get out of the first round and advance to what could be a Pac-12 flavored second-round matchup with Arizona in Seattle.

Here are the Liberty-Oregon College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2025 March Madness Tournament Odds: Liberty-Oregon Odds

Liberty: +6.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +235

Oregon: -6.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -295

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How to Watch Liberty vs Oregon

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

TV: TruTV

Why Liberty Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Oregon Ducks have been frustratingly inconsistent this season. They have the high-end talent and they have the big wins over quality opponents, but over the course of the full season, you will notice that Oregon started a lot of games poorly and trailed at halftime in a lot of its games. Oregon has had to make second-half rallies on a lot of occasions to pull out close wins. Oregon is a No. 5 seed, but many people think the Ducks were overseeded at this tournament and do not deserve to be favored by 6.5 points against a talented 12 seed which can score in bunches and catch fire. Oregon winning the game outright seems more likely than not, but the Ducks have played with their food a lot this season, and that's a recipe for UO failing to cover the spread and letting Liberty stay very close for 40 full minutes.

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Ducks have high-end talent. Nate Bittle is a versatile, long, savvy big man who produces at both ends of the floor and hits the boards. Jackson Shelstad is a gifted shotmaker who can spread out the floor and enable Bittle to have more space in which to operate. Oregon has nasty matchups it can throw at opponents. Liberty does not have the size or athleticism to hang for 40 minutes. The dam will burst and the Ducks will swim to a 15-point win.

Dana Altman in March is not someone you want to bet against. Altman has shown time and again that he can push the right buttons in tournament situations, and that he can also get the best out of his team. Oregon did get bored quite a lot during the regular season, but Altman's Oregon teams regularly crank up the energy in March and become a much better team as a result.

Final Liberty-Oregon Prediction & Pick

Oregon has athletes and physical components Liberty cannot match up against. Take Oregon.

Final Liberty-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Oregon -6.5