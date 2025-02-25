ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Louisville-Virginia Tech prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Louisville-Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech is trying to find momentum near the end of a dreary ACC basketball season. We just saw the ACC endure a disastrous bubble weekend. On Saturday, three ACC bubble teams — Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, and SMU — endured crucial bubble losses. Wake got tripped up by an NC State team which entered that game 3-12 in league play. Pitt lost to a Notre Dame team which is stuck in the lower half of the conference. SMU lost to a good team — Clemson — but the defeat nevertheless dealt SMU a severe blow because the Mustangs haven't beaten any of the high-end teams in the conference this season. It is hard to see the Ponies making the bracket without at least one really good ACC win. It is therefore that much more of a failure for Virginia Tech that in a substandard ACC, it has not been able to gain traction.

Why Louisville Will Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia Tech, which was a strong program under Buzz Williams and was vigorously competitive in the ACC not that long ago, has fallen on hard times and should expect to be a lot better than it currently is. The Hokies are languishing in the lower half of the ACC. Given that the conference has been very weak this season, Tech's underperformance is that much more difficult to accept for a fan base which is frustrated at the underperformance on the court. Virginia Tech is not making strides in the NIL space and has not been able to assemble an elite roster. Virginia Tech takes the court with less talent than most of the teams it plays. The Hokies are just outgunned far too often.

Contrast Tech to a Louisville team which has a chance to finish second in the ACC, an unthinkable prospect before this season began. Pat Kelsey is legitimately in the running for National Coach of the Year. He has done a spectacular job with the Cardinals, and since his team has lost only one ACC game to a non-Duke team, it should be the expectation that Louisville will mop up Virginia Tech by a large margin.

Why Virginia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Louisville is a really good team, but at some point, a team without Kasean Pryor — an important player who made the Cardinals better — is likely to have a clunker just because it does not have its full roster. It's also late in February. March Madness is just around the corner. Louisville is due for one of those flat road games in which it is emotionally difficult to play with the same fierce intensity we have seen from Louisville for most the season. The fuel tank might run on empty for a team which is thinking about the ACC and NCAA Tournaments. It's a letdown spot for Louisville, and Virginia Tech can cover the double-digit spread as a result.

Final Louisville-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Louisville, but there is significant letdown potential in this game with a very large spread. Maybe sit back and wait for a live-play angle.

Final Louisville-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick: Louisville -11.5