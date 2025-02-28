ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

LSU looks to rebound from another loss as they face Mississippi State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an LSU-Mississippi State prediction and pick.

LSU comes into the game at 14-14 on the year, but just 3-12 in conference play. That places them in 15th in the SEC this year. They opened the year strong, going 11-1, but would then lose ten of their next 11. After winning two straight, LSU has lost their last two games. In their last game, they faced Tennessee. LSU went on a five-minute stretch without scoring in the first half but would trail by just three at the half. Still, they would not make the comeback, falling 65-59.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State is 19-9 on the year and 7-8 in conference play, placing them in ninth place in the SEC. They opened up the year 14-1 but would then lose five of their next seven. They would then win three of their next four, including a Mississippi State upset of Texas A&M. Since then, they have lost two straight. In their last game, they faced Alabama. Alabama would dominate the game. They led by 26 at the end of the first half and would go on to win the game 111-73.

Here are the LSU-Mississippi State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: LSU-Mississippi State Odds

LSU: +11.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +490

Mississippi State: -11.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -710

Over: 147.5 (-115)

Under: 147.5 (-105)

How to Watch LSU vs. Mississippi State

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why LSU Will Cover The Spread/Win

LSU is 77th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 101st in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency and 60th in adjusted defensive efficiency. LSU has been solid on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 103rd in the nation in points per game while sitting 122nd in shooting efficiency. Further, they have shot well inside the arc. LSU is 39th in the nation in two-point shooting percentage this year.

Cam Carter leads the way for LSU this year. He leads the team in both points and assists, coming into the game with 16.7 points per game while adding 2.6 assists. He is also coming away with four rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. Meanwhile, Jordan Sears comes in with 11.8 points per game while adding 2.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Corey Chest leads the team in rebounding. He comes into the game with 6.6 rebounds per game, while he also adds 6.1 points and 1.2 blocks per game. Meanwhile, Daimion Collins joined Chest in the frontcourt. He comes in with the game with 8.6 points per game, while adding 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

Why Mississippi State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Mississippi State is 31st in KenPom's current rankings. They are 35th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency and 21st in adjusted defensive efficiency. Mississippi State is 44th in the nation in points per game while sitting 142nd in effective field goal percentage. They also play at a fast pace. Mississippi State is 13th in the nation in field goal attempts per game while sitting 32nd in the nation in field goals made per game this year. Further, they are 29th in the nation in rebounds per game this year.

Mississippi State has been led by Josh Hubbard. He is scoring 18 points per game this year while adding 2.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Claudell Harris Jr. Harris is scoring ten points per game while adding three rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 0.9 steals per game.

Meanwhile, KeShawn Murphy leads the team in rebounding. He comes in with 7.6 rebounds per game while adding 11.6 points per game, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game. Finally, Cameron Matthews leads the team in assists and steals. Matthews comes in with 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game. He is also scoring 7.1 points and bringing in 6.8 rebounds per game this year.

Final LSU-Mississippi State Prediction & Pick

Rebounding is going to play a major role in this game. With the pace both teams play at, controlling the glass will help control the game. LSU is 170th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage while sitting 319th in defensive rebounding percentage. Meanwhile, Mississippi State is 38th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage and 135th in defensive rebounding percentage. Further, LSU turns over the ball much more than Mississippi State. LSU is 292nd in the nation in turnovers per game, while Mississippi State is 90th. Further, Mississippi State is ninth in the nation in steals per game. The extra possessions in this one will let Mississippi State cover in this game.

Final LSU-Mississippi State Prediction & Pick: Mississippi State -11.5 (-108)