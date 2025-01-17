ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Madison Keys faces Danielle Collins at the 2025 Australian Open. Our Australian Open odds series has our Keys-Collins prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Keys-Collins.

Madison Keys is always a threat to go deep at a major. She is not the most consistent player on tour in any year. She is rarely one of the five best players on tour in any year. However, what is regularly true each year is that Keys — who has a big game and huge weapons — is a threat to make a deep run at a major. It happens at least once in most tennis seasons. Keys will get into the fourth round or quarterfinals, occasionally the semifinals, and make people wonder if this is finally the year Keys puts it all together and wins a first major championship. Keys lost to Sloane Stephens in the 2017 U.S. Open final, the one time she reached a major final. Ever since, she has tried to get back to the championship stage of a prestigious tournament. She came close at the 2018 French Open, getting to the semifinals. She reached the Australian Open semis in 2015 and 2022. She has reached two Wimbledon quarterfinals, the most recent one being in 2023. In nine of the last 10 seasons, Keys has reached the fourth round or better at one or more majors.

If Keys wins this match against fellow American Danielle Collins, she will extend that run to 10 times in 11 seasons. Madison Keys has the firepower to win tough matches against good opponents. She will find out if she can take this capacity — this constant source of potential — and take it to the next level at the 2025 Australian Open.

Danielle Collins had seemingly retired from tennis at the end of 2024. She was direct in saying she was retiring of tennis to pursue starting a family and becoming a mom. Imagine what it must have felt like for Collins to be told that she had a fertility problem. She had plans for her life, but those plans were thrown a monkey wrench. Collins, having made a specific life choice based on a specific goal, had to rethink everything once that goal was — at least in the shot term — unattainable. Not able to start a family just yet, Collins made the logical decision to go back to playing tennis and earning some more paychecks which, if she starts a family later in life, will help cover the costs of caring for future children. Collins' paycheck for this tournament will grow if she can handle the Keys in an all-American battle.

Here are the Keys-Collins Australian Open odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Australian Open Odds: Keys-Collins Odds

Game Spread:

Keys -3.5 (-136)

Collins +3.5 (+104)

Moneyline:

Keys -275

Collins +220

To Win First Set:

Keys -220

Collins +176

Total Games In Match:

Over 21.5 (-112)

Under 21.5 (-118)

Total Games Won:

Keys over 12.5 (-110)

Keys under 12.5 (-120)

Collins over 10.5 (-116)

Collins under 10.5 (-116)

How to Watch Australian Open

Time: TBA

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Plus

Why Madison Keys Will Win

Madison Keys at a major tournament is a tough and formidable player. You wouldn't want to bet on Keys to win tournaments or big championships, but making the fourth round or quarterfinals of a major is something she has done a lot in recent years. She will answer the bell in big moments.

Why Danielle Collins Will Win

Danielle Collins certainly had a better 2024 season than Madison Keys did. Collins still enjoys competing and can certainly match Keys shot for shot from the baseline. Collins is not getting much respect with this spread. It could easily be -1.5 instead of -3.5.

Final Keys-Collins Prediction & Pick

Collins could lose 7-6, 7-5 and still win an over games won prop. If she plays three sets, she's a virtual lock to win this prop.

Final Keys-Collins Prediction & Pick: Collins over 10.5 games won