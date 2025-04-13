ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Orlando Magic will travel to Georgia to battle with the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. These two may meet a few days later in the Play-In Tournament as we continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Hawks prediction and pick.

The Hawks lead the head-to-head series 73-65. They are also 6-4 against the Magic over their last 10 games, including 4-1 in the last five games at State Farm Arena. Significantly, the Magic are 3-0 in three games against the Hawks this season, with both wins coming at Amway Arena. The Hawks lost 114-108 in the one game at State Farm Arena.

Here are the Magic-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Hawks Odds

Orlando Magic: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +106

Atlanta Hawks: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -124

Over: 220 (-110)

Under: 220 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. Hawks

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: FDSS and FDSF

Why the Magic Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Magic rested their star players on Friday, as they have won the Southeast Division and will start the Play-In Tournament as the seventh seed. Ultimately, this means they will host the eighth seed to start the field. The Magic have secured the seventh seed, and a win against the eighth seed gives them a matchup with the Boston Celtics. Ironically, this will be the first of two games against the Hawks, who clinched the eighth seed with a win on Friday.

The Magic will likely rest their stars again. Additionally, we might not see Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter. Both are dealing with hip injuries. Therefore, others must step up. Amazingly, someone did in a big win against the Indiana Pacers on Friday. Trevelin Queen went off for 25 points off the bench to help the Magic secure the win. Of course, the Pacers were also resting their players, while the Hawks certainly will not.

Tristan Da Silva, Goga Bitadze, Gary Harris, Caleb Houstan, and Corey Joseph will likely be in the starting lineup for this game against the Hawks. Anthony Black will continue to come off the bench, and he had 21 points in that role on Friday. Additionally, Jett Howard may get more time to shine. Jonathan Isaac will have more playing time.

It all starts with defense. If they can defend Trey Young, it will help their efforts as they attempt to win this game. Likewise, the Magic must win the board battle and not give the Hawks secondary chances.

The Magic will cover the spread if they can shoot the rock well and control the rebounds. Then, they must play tight defense and not allow the Hawks to fly all over them.

Why the Hawks Will Cover the Spread/Win

Trey Young continues to push the Hawks and will likely play a string role in this game. Significantly, he went off for 36 points against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. Young will look to keep making his shots while also finding others to distribute the rock. Meanwhile, Zaccharie Risacher had a career night earlier this week and will look to keep the steam going. But will Young even play with the eighth seed locked up?

The Hawks won't have Jalen Johnson available. Therefore, they must find production from others. Caris LaVert and Dyson Daniels will be up to the task. Ultimately, both of them have played strong roles for the Hawks and will look to keep it going.

The Hawks have locked down the eighth seed. Therefore, this game might look very different from the game we potentially see on Tuesday or Wednesday. Both teams are likely resting starters. That means you need to consider which bench is better. Overall, the Hawks' bench is averaging 41 points per game, compared to the Magic's 34.

The Hawks will cover the spread because their second unit will step up and hit their shots in stride. Then, the defense must not let the Magic convert their opportunities.

Final Magic-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The Magic are 40-40-1 against the spread, while the Hawks are 40-41. Also, the Magic are 19-21 against the spread on the road, while the Hawks are 17-22 against the spread at home. The Magic are 11-4 against the spread when facing the Southeast Division, while the Hawks are 7-8 against the spread when facing their division.

This will be an exciting Play-In Tournament game. However, we need to get through the final regular-season game first. I think the Hawks will have the advantage here, capitalizing on mistakes behind a strong effort from their bench. The Hawks will win this game and cover the spread at home.

Final Magic-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks: -1.5 (-110)