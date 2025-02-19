ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These teams need a bounce back and could start the second half of the season with a big win. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Hawks prediction and pick.

The Magic have been inconsistent on their way to a 27-29 record. The roster has talent thanks to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, but consistency has been a significant issue, especially on offense. They are finally healthy, and with their defense, they can get back into contention for the postseason. They can shut down the Hawks in this matchup and get back on track.

The Hawks have some talent but have struggled with consistency most of the year. They are 26-29 and have won four of their last six games. Trae Young makes the Hawks go, but with Jalen Johnson injured and De'Andre Hunter traded away. Onyeka Okongwu and Zaccharie Risacher are in line for more prominent roles with those two not around. This would be a great win if they can pull it off.

Here are the Magic-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Hawks Odds

Orlando Magic: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -126

Atlanta Hawks: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 223 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. Hawks

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Magic's defense is one of the best in the NBA, and it plays like the complete opposite of their offense. They are second in points allowed at 105.4 per game, 22nd in field-goal percentage defense, allowing 47.4%, and 24th in three-point defense, allowing 36.9% from behind the arc.

This frontcourt has been excellent. Goga Bitadze leads the team on the boards and in blocks, averaging eight rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. Banchero is just behind, too, with 7.1 per game.

The biggest strength of the team is their perimeter defense. Five Magic players average at least one steal, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the team with 1.5 steals per game. The Magic's defense is the best unit in this game, and they should find success against a Hawks offense that has a lot of different ways to beat teams. Still, trust in this defense on the road in Atlanta.

Atlanta's defense has been abysmal when compared to their offense. They are 26th in points allowed, at 119.1 points per game, 28th in field goal percentage allowed, 48.1%, and 28th in three-point defense, 37% from behind the arc.

This frontcourt took a hit without Johnson but still has talent. Clint Capela is the best rebounder, with nine per game, and is tied for the team lead in blocks with one per game with three other players.

Their perimeter defense has been better than down low. Six players are averaging at least one steal, and Dyson Daniels is leading the entire NBA with three per game. This defense has been a liability this year, but they should show up in this game against a terrible Magic offense outside of Banchero and Wagner.

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Magic have had many offensive issues, enough to make them the worst unit in the NBA. They are 30th in scoring at 104 points per game, 29th in field goal percentage at 43.9%, and 30th in three-point percentage at 30.6%.

Four different Magic players average more than double digits, with Banchero being the most consistent scorer on the team, averaging 25.1 points per game. Banchero is also the assistant leader, averaging five assists per game. The team also only averages 23.1 assists per game.

This offense has been a train wreck all season. Wagner's return greatly helps this unit but lacks depth next to Banchero and him. Still, this Hawks defense is also not good, so the Magic might still find some success in this matchup. Banchero is the best player in this game, and that means something.

The Hawks' offense has consistently been among the best in the NBA. They are eighth in scoring at 116.7 points per game, 16th in field goal percentage at 46.3% from the field, and 24th in three-point shooting at 34.8% from behind the arc.

Ten players have averaged over double digits in scoring for the Hawks, with Trae Young being the main engine. Young is the best player on the Hawks, and they go as he goes. Young leads the team in scoring and assists, averaging 23.7 and 11.5 per game, respectively. He is the best passer in the NBA. The Hawks are also averaging 29.4 assists per game.

Young needs help because the pressure on him is only more considerable without Johnson and Hunter. Okongwu and Risacher need to step up, especially against this defense. This will be a tough matchup because the defense travels.

Final Magic-Hawks Prediction & Pick

These teams are evenly matched, but I trust the defense the most. The defense travels and can be trusted to slow down Young and the rest of Atlanta's offense—the Magic win and cover in a close game in this matchup.

Final Magic-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic -1.5 (-110)