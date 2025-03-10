ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Orlando Magic will battle the Houston Rockets on Monday. It will be a throwdown at the Toyota Center as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Magic-Rockets prediction and pick.

The Rockets lead the head-to-head series 39-32. Additionally, the Rockets are 6-4 in the past 10 games against the Magic, including 3-2 in the past five games at home. This will be the first time the Magic play the Rockets this season.

Here are the Magic-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Rockets Odds

Orlando Magic: +4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +156

Houston Rockets: -4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -186

Over: 213 (-110)

Under: 213 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. Rockets

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: SCHN, and FDSF

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

It has not been a fun season. First, they lost Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner for parts of the season. While they eventually got Banchero and Wagner back, they lost Moritz Wagner for the season. Then, they lost another critical piece of their team as Jalen Suggs will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Unfortunately, the injuries have done a lot of damage to the Magic, as they enter this game with a record of 30-35, and hanging onto the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference.

Banchero has carried this team through the injuries and has played relatively well, even if the Magic have not always won their games. Significantly, he has done a little bit of everything to help the Magic persevere. Wagner has remained solid and is one of the main reasons why this team has a chance on most nights. But who else is going to help these two? With Suggs out, that remains one of the main questions. Cole Anthony and Anthony Black must step up their games and consistently provide the secondary scoring when Banchero and Wagner need someone to help out.

The defense remains the best in the NBA, ranking first in points allowed per game. This has helped the Magic compete with some of the best teams and even maintain their spots in the standings. Stopping the Rockets is critical in this game, especially if they want to use that momentum to sustain offense on the other end. In the end, the best offense is a defense that helps create turnovers to produce points.

The Magic will cover the spread if Wagner and Banchero can continue shooting with consistency while Black and Anthony provide help. Then, the defense must stop an offense that is capable of scoring many buckets.

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

With the end of the regular season fast approaching, the Rockets also have a detailed injury report as they continue to march on. The good news here is that the Rockets are currently in a playoff spot, and they have done enough to afford themselves room for error. Also, the Rockets are currently chasing the Memphis Grizzlies and have a chance to start the playoffs with home-court advantage in the first round.

Jalen Green has been good but could be better. Ultimately, his shooting has been up and down, and he has not always taken the best shots. Alperen Sengun is close to becoming a superstar. Yet, he also has dealt with some inconsistency as of late. With Fred VanVleet dealing with an ankle injury and Amen Thompson also dealing with an ankle injury, the Rockets are in a similar spot as the Magic. Thus, guys like Dillon Brooks and Tari Eason must evolve and start producing more than they usually are expected to on offense.

These guys are already playing great defense, as the Rockets rank fifth in the NBA in points allowed per game. However, they could do a little more on the rim, as they are 12th in blocks per game. That is not the worst, but it isn't great, either.

The Rockets will cover the spread if Green can be more consistent, Sengun can find room, and Brooks and Eason can help. Then, the defense must contain Banchero.

Final Magic-Rockets Prediction & Pick

The Magic are 29-35-1 against the spread, while the Rockets are 35-28-1 against the spread. Moreover, the Magic are 12-19 against the spread on the road, while the Rockets are 16-15 against the spread at home. The Magic are 6-14-1 against spread when facing the Western Conference, while the Rockets are 13-11 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference.

Both teams are dealing with injuries. Therefore, I think it will be a lot closer than it might have been. While this matchup is not as glamorous as the 1995 NBA Finals, when Hakeem Olajuwon and Shaquille O'Neal were battling, it still will be fun. The Magic cover the spread on the road.

Final Magic-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic: +4.5 (-112)