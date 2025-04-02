ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

PFL World Tournament: Jason Jackson vs. Andrey Koreshkov continues on the main card with a fight between Magomed Umalatov and Logan Storley in the welterweight division. Umalatov suffered the first defeat of his professional career his last time out meanwhile, Storley got back on track in his last fight as he's coming off a unanimous decision victory. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Umalatov-Storley prediction and pick.

Magomed Umalatov (17-1) suffered his first defeat in his entire career to the eventual 2024 PFL season winner, Shamil Musaev, who brutally knocked him out in the third round. Umalatov will be looking to make a statement and get back on track with a big win while moving onto the second round of the tournament when he takes on Logan Storley on Thursday night.

Logan Storley (16-3) suffered a loss in his PFL promotional debut to eventual 2024 season winner Shamil Musaev but was able to get back on track in his next fight against Luca Poclit. Now, Storley will be looking to keep his momentum going when he takes on Magomed Umalatov in an attempt to move onto the second round of the PFL World Tournament.

Here are the PFL World Tournament Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

PFL World Tournament Odds: Magomed Umalatov-Logan Storley Odds

Magomed Umalatov: -310

Logan Storley: +250

Over 2.5 rounds:

Under 2.5 rounds:

Why Magomed Umalatov Will Win

Magomed Umalatov has all the tools to defeat Logan Storley in their highly anticipated welterweight showdown at the PFL World Tournament this Thursday. The Russian powerhouse (17-1) has built his reputation as a devastating finisher, with 10 of his wins coming by knockout and three by submission. Umalatov’s well-rounded skill set, combined with his striking power and grappling prowess, makes him a dangerous matchup for anyone in the division. Against Storley, Umalatov’s ability to mix up his attacks and keep the fight unpredictable will be key to securing victory.

Storley, an elite wrestler with a grinding style, thrives on controlling opponents with relentless takedowns and top pressure. However, Umalatov’s defensive wrestling and ability to scramble out of bad positions give him a significant edge. Additionally, Umalatov’s striking is far more dynamic than Storley’s, allowing him to dictate the pace of the fight on the feet. If Storley overcommits to closing the distance, Umalatov’s precision and knockout power could make him pay dearly. Expect Umalatov to stuff early takedown attempts and capitalize on openings with heavy strikes, leading to a mid-round TKO or knockout victory.

Why Logan Storley Will Win

Logan Storley’s elite wrestling and relentless pressure give him a clear path to victory over Magomed Umalatov in their welterweight clash at the PFL World Tournament this Thursday. The former Bellator interim welterweight champion, with a 16-3 record, has proven time and again that his wrestling-heavy style can neutralize even the most dangerous opponents. Storley’s ability to chain takedowns together and maintain top control for extended periods makes him one of the most suffocating fighters in the division. Against Umalatov, Storley’s game plan will likely revolve around closing the distance, avoiding prolonged striking exchanges, and grinding out a dominant performance on the mat.

While Umalatov is an undefeated and well-rounded fighter with devastating knockout power, Storley’s wrestling pedigree is a proven equalizer. Umalatov has yet to face someone with Storley’s level of grappling expertise, and if the fight goes to the ground, Storley’s positional control and ground-and-pound will be difficult to overcome. Additionally, Storley’s cardio allows him to maintain his high-pressure style for all three rounds, which could wear down Umalatov as the fight progresses. Expect Storley to avoid significant damage on the feet, secure multiple takedowns, and dominate en route to a unanimous decision victory in this pivotal matchup.

Final Magomed Umalatov-Logan Storley Prediction & Pick

The welterweight showdown between Magomed Umalatov and Logan Storley in the PFL World Tournament is a compelling clash of styles, but Umalatov’s power and precision could lead to an early finish. The Russian fighter, nicknamed “The Prince,” boasts a 17-1 record with 11 knockouts and two submissions, showcasing his ability to end fights decisively. Umalatov’s striking is methodical yet devastating, as he patiently waits for openings to unleash his knockout power, as seen in his dominant PFL performances against Dilano Taylor and Brennan Ward.

Storley, a former NCAA All-American wrestler with a 16-3 record, will look to impose his grappling game early. However, Umalatov’s size advantage (6’1” vs. 5’9”) and excellent takedown defense make him difficult to control. If Storley fails to close the distance effectively, Umalatov’s striking will likely punish him in exchanges. Expect Umalatov to keep the fight standing, exploit Storley’s entries with counters, and land a fight-ending blow in the first round. This matchup is an opportunity for Umalatov to further cement his status as one of the most dangerous welterweights in the PFL.

