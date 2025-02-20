ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for UFC Seattle as the Prelims continue with this next bout in the Middleweight (185) Division. Undefeated Mansur Abdul-Malik will take on the debuting Nick Klein as we'll see our biggest betting odds discrepancy of the card. Check the UFC odds series for our Abdul-Malik-Klein prediction and pick.

Mansur Abdul-Malik (7-0) is still unbeaten in his pro career following a debut win in the UFC over Dusko Todorovic. He earned a contract with a ground-and-pound knockout on Contender Series and followed it up with another Round 1 KO in his UFC debut. He'll be looking to impress once again as the card's biggest betting favorite. Abdul-Malik stands 6-foot-2 with a 79.5-inch reach.

Nick Klein (6-1) will be making his UFC debut in this fight following a submission victory during his DWCS audition. He's made a quick rise to the professional level and went 1-0 under LFA, so he'll be looking to take his talents to the UFC stage and earn what would be a massive win for his stock. Klein stands 6-foot-1 with a 77-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Seattle Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Seattle Odds: Mansur Abdul-Malik-Nick Klein Odds

Mansur Abdul-Malik: -1050

Nick Klein: +600

Over 1.5 rounds: +160

Under 1.5 rounds: -210

Why Mansur Abdul-Malik Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Dusko Todorovic – TKO (punches, R1)

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 6 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Mansur Abdul-Malik looked very impressive in his UFC debut by taking out an equally dangerous striker in Dusko Todorovic for the sixth knockout win of his career. He managed to force his opponent to the ground and land massive strikes from a stacked position, a method he's finished more than half of his fights with. While he strikes with crazy power and authority, Abdul-Malik has a fantastic Judo background to pair with his aggressive wrestling. His physical strength is one of the most dangerous aspects of his game and he'll certainly look to impose himself during this fight.

While his style may seem wild during the heat of battle, Mansur Abdul-Malik is extremely crisp with his techniques and knows he can finish a fight with his fists if he's able to put his opponent on their back. While he doesn't typically move towards submission attempts, his grappling is very underrated and he does a great job of reversing positions during scrambles. Look for him to start this fight fast as all but one of his professional bouts have ended in the first round.

Why Nick Klein Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Heraldo Souza – SUB (rear naked choke, R1)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 2 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Nick Klein will be making his UFC debut in this one following an impressive submission victory on Dana White's Contender Series. With half of his pro wins coming by way of submission, he's very dangerous and experienced on the ground, making him a tough out for someone like Abdul-Malik. Klein will be looking to grab a hold of limbs throughout this whole fight and if his opponent isn't careful, it could result in another submission for Klein. He's extremely skilled in taking the back and has ended his last three consecutive bouts with a rear naked choke.

For Klein to be successful during this fight, he'll have to withstand the early striking pressure from Abdul-Malik and avoid his power shots early into the fight. As his opponent, Klein tends to start fast and chases the finish from the opening round. He'll be at a slight striking disadvantage against a much more powerful opponent, but his grit and aggression has gotten him by up to this point and will give him a chance as the card's biggest betting underdog.

Final Mansur Abdul-Malik-Nick Klein Prediction & Pick

This should be a good fight for as long as it lasts given both fighters have finished their last three bouts before starting the third round. Nick Klein is certainly the more skilled submission artist and has the better BJJ pedigree, but it'll be tough to overcome the shear physical strength from Abdul-Malik. Expect the first few wrestling scrambles to be a good indicator as to how this fight goes.

While Klein is a worthy competitor, the aggression and power from Mansur Abdul-Malik may be too great in this one. With Klein fighting to grab a submission from bottom position, it could spell his fat as Abdul-Malik is likely to land concussive ground-and-pound shots. I don't expect this fight to last very long and in the end, it should be Mansur Abdul-Malik getting his hand raised after a quick and dominant finish in the first round.

Final Mansur Abdul-Malik-Nick Klein Prediction & Pick: Mansur Abdul-Malik (-1050); UNDER 1.5 Rounds (-210)