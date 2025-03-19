ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Maple Leafs complete back-to-back games as they visit the New York Rangers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Maple Leafs-Rangers prediction and pick.

The Maple Leafs come into Wednesday night sitting at 40-24-3 on the year, which is good for third place in the Atlantic Division, tied in points the Tampa Bay. The Maple Leafs are playing at home on Wednesday night against the Colorado Avalanche. At the conclusion of that game, they will travel to New York to face the Rangers in this one.

Meanwhile, the Rangers are 33-30-6 on the year, sitting in fourth place in the Metropolitan division, and currently fighting for a wild card spot. In their last game, they face the Calgary Flames. Artemi Panarin scored just 1:13 into the game to give the Rangers the 1-0 lead. Still, the Flames would strike for two more goals in the first period to make it 2-1. From there, it was all defensive. Igor Shesterkin would stop 33 of 35 shots he faced, but the Rangers would still lose the game 2-1.

Here are the Maple Leafs-Rangers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Rangers Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: +1.5 (-260)

Moneyline: +100

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+205)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Maple Leafs vs Rangers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Maple Leafs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for Toronto is led by the combination of Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews. Marner leads the team in assists and points this year. He comes into the game with 21 goals and 61 assists, good for 82 points. He also has six goals and 23 assists on the power play. Matthews is third on the team in points, coming in with 26 goals and 34 assists this year. They are joined on the line by Matthew Knies. Knies is fifth on the team in points, coming in with 24 goals and 20 assists.

Meanwhile, William Nylander leads the second line, sitting as the team leader in goals and second in points. He comes into the game with 38 goals and 33 assists this year while having 10 goals and 18 assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by John Tavares. Tavares has 27 goals and 29 assists this year, with ten goals and five assists on the power play.

With Joseph Woll starting on Wednesday night, it will be Anthony Stolarz in the net for this one. He is 13-8-3 on the year with a 2.36 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. Stolarz is fifth in the NHL in goals against and second in save percentage. Still, he is 0-3-1 in his last four starts. He has allowed three or more goals in three of those four games in the process.

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rangers' top line is led by Artemi Panarin, who leads the team in goals and points this year. He comes into the game with 30 goals and 43 assists, good for 73 total points. He also has eight goals and 14 assists on the power play. Panarin is joined on the top line by Vincent Trocheck and Will Cuylle. Trocheck is fourth on the team in points with 20 goals and 26 assists. Cuyelle comes in with 18 goals and 20 assists this season.

Meanwhile, Adam Fox is second on the team in points, playing from the blue line. He comes into the game with five goals and 44 assists this year. Further, Mika Zibanejad, who could be on the move at the end of the year, has been great from the second line. He is third on the team in points with 15 goals and 34 assists. He is joined by JT Miller, who has seven goals and 11 assists in his 19 games with the Rangers.

Igor Shesterkin is expected to be in goal for the Rangers in this one. He is 23-24-4 on the year with a 2.78 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. He is just 2-3-0 in the last five games. Still, he has allowed two or fewer goals in four of those five games, while having a save percentage of over .910 in four of them as well.

Final Maple Leafs-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Rangers come into this NHL game as favorites in terms of odds. Igor Shesterkin has been solid in goal as of late and will look to continue to do so. Still, the Rangers are 19th in the NHL in goals against this year while scoring just 2.96 goals per game. The Maple Leafs will send Anthony Stolarz to the goal, and while he has been struggling he has been solid for most of the year. Further, the Maple Leafs are 17th in the NHL in goals against per game, while they score 3.21 goals per game. This could be a tight game, but take the Maple Leafs here.

Final Maple Leafs-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs ML (+100)