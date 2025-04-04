ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Mariners are in the Bay Area to take on the San Francisco Giants Friday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Giants prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Mariners-Giants Projected Starters

Luis F. Castillo vs. Justin Verlander

Luis F. Castillo is making his season debut, and the first start of his MLB career.

Justin Verlander has made one start this season.

Last Start: at Cincinnati Reds: No Decision, 5 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Giants Odds

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +116

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -136

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How to Watch Mariners vs. Giants

Time: 4:35 PM ET/1:35 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Root Sports Northwest

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

Not to be confused with their ace Luis Castillo, the Mariners will hand the ball to Luis F. Castillo. He is making the first start of his MLB career, but it is not his debut. That came in 2022 with the Detroit Tigers. Nonetheless, the 30-year-old is coming off an excellent season in Japan for the Orix Buffaloes. He had a 2.96 ERA in 94.1 innings pitched. Additionally, he allowed just 75 hits while striking out 74 batters. He clearly has the stuff to get it done as a starter. The Mariners need him to show it Friday night.

The Mariners win games because of their pitching staff. However, they need to start hitting the ball better. The most runs the Mariners have scored this season is six. In fact, they have scored less than four runs in five of their seven games this year. Still, they should have some confidence in their ability to hit. With Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez, Randy Arozarena, and others in their lineup, the team is not going to be hitting under .200 for long. Now, they are not usually a super good hitting team, but they are underperforming. If Seattle can start hitting the ball a little bit better, they will have a chance to win this game.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

Justin Verlander is taking the ball for his second start as a member of the Giants, and his first at Oracle Park with the team. He threw really well in his first start. He was able to hold Cincinnati to just two runs, which gave the Giants a great chance to win, despite the loss. The good news for Verlander on Friday is the Mariners are not a good hitting team. As mentioned, they have scored less than four runs five times this season, and they are batting .172 as a team. Additionally, the Mariners have a team OPS of .593, and they strike out over nine times per game. Verlander should be able to have a good game in his first home start.

San Francisco is off to a 5-1 start. All of those games have been on the road. With wins series wins over the Houston Astros and the Reds, they are playing some great baseball right now. Their pitching staff has an ERA under 3.00 with a WHIP of just 1.00. Their offense has not done a great job, but they have showcased a bit of power. San Francisco also scores 5.0 runs per game through their first six games. With the way the Giants are playing, they are coming into this game with a lot of confidence, and they should be able to win.

Final Mariners-Giants Prediction & Pick

The Giants are the better team, and the Mariners can not be trusted on offense. For that reason, I am going to take San Francisco to win this game straight up.

Final Mariners-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants ML (-136)