It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Athletics prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mariners-Athletics.

The Athletics are overachieving so far this season. They just won a weekend series in Miami against the Marlins. Had star closer Mason Miller not stumbled on Saturday — giving up five runs in the ninth to cough up a two-run lead — the A's would have swept the series. They have one of the best road records in baseball, the main reason they are over .500 in early May. Now comes the question: Can this team win more regularly at home?

The Seattle Mariners have done very well against the Athletics in recent seasons. The M's have risen to the top of the American League West thanks to an unexpected surge from their offense. Seattle's bats were awful in the first two weeks of the season but have flipped the switch in the past three and a half weeks, lighting up the scoreboard and getting production up and down the batting order. Everyone in Seattle is wondering if this level of offense can be sustained. If it can, the M's have the pitching to make good offense stand up. Seattle is red-hot, having won 16 of 21. If the Mariners can sustain their current level of form for another month, they could carve out a significant lead in the AL West, given how badly the Astros and Rangers are struggling at the moment.

Mariners-Athletics Projected Starters

Bryce Miller vs Luis Severino

Bryce Miller (2-3) has a 3.52 ERA. He has been solid for this team — not spectacular, but certainly not a disappointment. He threw five scoreless innings in his most recent start. If he can give Seattle six innings in this game, with minimal damage allowed, the Mariners would be happy with Miller. His key point of emphasis for this game: Cut down on walks allowed. He has to be sharper and not issue as many free passes. Wildness could catch up to him if he doesn't course-correct soon.

Last Start: April 29 vs Los Angeles Angels — 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 5 BB, 6 K

Road Splits: 3 starts, 15 IP, 15 H, 8 R, 0 HR, 9 BB, 16 K

Luis Severino (1-3) has a 3.30 ERA. He is giving this pitching staff stability and reliability. He was able to pitch out of trouble in his most recent start against the Rangers, giving the A's five productive innings. The Athletics are hanging in there in the AL West because their pitching has remained solid instead of buckling. Severino is at the heart of that reality. He needs to be able to pitch better at home. If he does, the A's could stay in the wild card race.

Last Start: April 30 at Texas Rangers — 5 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 4 K

Home Splits: 4 starts, 24 2/3 IP, 24 H, 15 R, 4 HR, 8 BB, 22 K

Here are the Mariners-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Athletics Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -108

Athletics: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How to Watch Mariners vs Athletics

Time: 10:05 p.m. ET/7:05 p.m. PT

TV: Root Sports Northwest (Mariners) | NBC Sports California (Athletics)

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners are a better team than the Athletics and have owned the A's most of the past few seasons. The A's are coming off a long-distance flight from Miami and might be exhausted. Seattle played a bad baseball game on Sunday in Texas and is in a good bounce-back spot here.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The A's are overachieving. It is easy to bet on overachieving teams and difficult to bet against them. Luis Severino is a solid, proven professional starting pitcher. The Athletics have a pitching matchup they should like in this game.

Final Mariners-Athletics Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the M's, but both teams are tired from long flights and no day off for a Monday game. Wait for a live play. You could consider the under 9 total, but this ballpark in Sacramento can be hitter-friendly.

Final Mariners-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Mariners moneyline