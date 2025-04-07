ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Athletics prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Padres-Athletics.

This is a very simple statement to make, a week and a half into the 2025 season: The Athletics are in need of some pitching stability. You do not need to think long and hard about this point. Athletics pitching has been shredded. The A's got bombed by the Cubs last week at home in Sacramento. Then they got pounded by the Rockies on Sunday in Denver at Coors Field. There are distinct worries that the Sacramento ballpark is going to be a play pen for opposing teams and their hitters. The A's have played only one home series to this point in the season, so that's a very small sample size. However, the weather is only going to get warmer and the ball is only likely to jump more — not less — as we get into the middle of the season. The A's have to be able to hold the fort with their pitching staff. If they can't, they have no chance this season.

Padres-Athletics Projected Starters

Michael King vs Luis Severino

Michael King (1-0) was dominant against Cleveland last week. The only thing the Padres would want more of from King: innings. His swing-and-miss capability is substantial, and he showed it versus the Guardians. King looks like a keeper for San Diego's starting rotation.

Last Start: April 1 vs Cleveland Guardians — 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 11 K

Luis Severino (0-1) struggled all the way around against the Cubs last week. He lacked command. This is a very crucial start. Severino needs to re-establish himself and prove to himself (and the A's) that he is still a top-flight pitcher.

Last Start: April 1 vs Chicago Cubs — 6 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 2 HR, 3 BB, 6 K

Here are the Padres-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Athletics Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: -146

Athletics: +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline: +124

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Padres vs Athletics

Time: 10:05 p.m. ET/7:05 p.m. PT

TV: MLB (Padres) | NBC Sports California (Athletics)

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Athletics are not good. The Padres are really good. We can leave it at that, but just to flesh out the point a little more, the A's have a pitching problem. Luis Severino landed with the Athletics, perhaps not knowing how bad a pitcher's park Sacramento would present for him. The ball has been flying out of the yard in the early games of the season. Maybe it was just a case of A's pitchers being bad, but if the yard really is a minor-league-level bandbox, that's huge trouble for the Athletics. The Padres can mash and have the loaded batting order in which to do serious damage. You might also consider the over on the total in this game for that reason.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

Luis Severino can pitch. He had a bad outing last week. It happens. He can bounce back here. The Padres played an exhausting 8-7 game against the Cubs on Sunday in Chicago and had to fly two time zones to Sacramento for this game. They might be a little tired. The Padres are a better team, but this could be a sluggish travel game for San Diego which enables the Athletics to cover the spread. The A's have a competitive pitcher who can stand up to Michael King and keep this game close late.

Final Padres-Athletics Prediction & Pick

The Padres are a dramatically better team than the A's, and they are coming off a weekend series they lost (to the Cubs). San Diego should be able to outclass the Athletics in this game, with Michael King delivering a quality start and setting the tone for the Friars. Take San Diego.

Final Padres-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Padres moneyline