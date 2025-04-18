ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Mariners head north of the border as they face the Toronto Blue Jays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

The Mariners come into the series sitting at 10-9 on the year, which places them in second place in the AL West. Further, they just took two of three from the Reds, including winning in ten innings on the road in their last game in Cincinnati. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays come into the series at 11-8 on the year, which places them in second place in the AL East. They just took two of three from the Braves, including a 3-1 victory over the Braves in the final game of the series.

The Mariners and Blue Jays play game one of the series on Friday evening.

Mariners-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Luis Castillo vs. Jose Berrios

Luis Castillo (1-2) with a 4.22 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP.

Last Start: Castillo would pitch 4.1 innings in his last start, giving up seven hits, four walks, and a home run. Castillo would strike out three batters, but also give up six runs in a losing effort against the Cincinnati Reds.

Away Splits: Castillo is 0-1 on the road this year with a 12.46 ERA and a .350 opponent batting average.

Jose Berrios (1-1) with a 5.16 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP

Last Start: Berrios went five innings, giving up seven hits, a walk, and two home runs. He would strike out six batters, but also give up four runs. Berrios would take the no-decision as the Maple Leafs would defeat the Orioles in ten innings.

Home Splits: Berrios is 0-1 at home with a 6.75 ERA and a .317 opponent batting average.

Here are the Mariners-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Blue Jays Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+125)

Moneyline: -126

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

How to Watch Mariner vs. Blue Jays

Time: 3:07 PM ET/ 12:07 PM PT

TV: RSNW/SN1

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jorge Polanco leads the way for the Mariners this year. He is hitting .378 with a .383 OBP. He has two doubles, three home runs, 12 RBIs, a stolen base, and five runs scored. Meanwhile, Randy Arozarena has not hit great this year, but is driving in runs. He is hitting just .212 this year with a .381 OBP. He has six doubles, three home runs, 11 RBIs, and six runs scored. Further, Cal Raleigh has been solid. He has hit .216 with a .310 OBP. Raleigh has three doubles, eight home runs, 11 RBIs, three stolen bases, and 12 runs scored.

Further, Julio Rodriguez is hitting just .187, but has a .307 OBP. He has a double, two triples, three home runs, eight RBIs, five stolen bases, and 15 runs scored. Finally, Dylan Moore is hitting .333 with a .388 OBP. He has a double, four home runs, six RBIS, and 11 runs scored this year.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

George Springer has led the way so far this year for the Blue Jays. He is hitting .375 with a .436 OBP. Spring has three doubles, a triple, two home runs, ten RBIs, two stolen bases, and six runs scored. Meanwhile, Bo Bichette has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .305 with a .348 OBP. He has eight doubles, 11 RBIs, and eight runs scored.

Scoring runs is something Andres Gimenez has done well this year. He has scored 13 times while hitting .203 with three home runs and eight RBIs. Giminez has also stolen six bases. Finally, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .292 with a .373 OBP. He has four doubles, a home run, ten RBIs, and seven runs scored.

Final Mariners-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Both pitchers come into this game with some struggles. Castillo has given up two or more runs in three of his four starts, but the major issue was last time out, giving up six runs in 4.1 innings. Berrios has given up two or more runs in three of four starts, but also has given up four or more runs in two starts. Current members of the Blue Jays hit just .217 against Castillo, in 83 at-bats. They do have three home runs and nine RBIs in that time. Meanwhile, current Mariners have hit .207 against Berrios in 87 at-bats. They have four home runs and 13 RBIs. That includes Rowdy Tellez going three for eight with two home runs and four RBIs. The Mariners have scored better than the Blue Jays this year as well. They are scoring 4.26 runs per game compared to the 3.99 runs per game of the Blue Jays. This should be a close game, but the Mariners get the road win.

Final Mariners-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Mariners ML (-126)