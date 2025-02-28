ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

One of the top teams in the Big Ten takes to the court as Maryland visits Penn State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Maryland-Penn State prediction and pick.

Maryland comes into the game at 21-7 on the year, and 11-6 in conference play. That places them in fourth in the Big Ten. They opened the year strong as well, starting the season 11-2 before dropping two straight. Since then, they have won ten of their last 13 games. In their last game, Maryland fell to Michigan State. Maryland would lead by just two at the end of the first half, but Michigan State would lead much of the second half. The game was tied with just seconds left, when Michigan State hit a buzzer-beating three to win the game 58-55.

Penn State is 15-14 on the year, but just 5-13 in conference play, sitting in 17th in the conference. They opened the year 12-2, including a Penn State upset of Purdue. Still, they are just 3-12 since then. Last time out, they faced Indiana. Penn State had a two-point lead at the end of the first half, but would give back that lead in the second half. Penn State would fall 83-78.

Here are the Maryland-Penn State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Maryland-Penn State Odds

Maryland: -4.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -178

Penn State: +4.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +146

Over: 155.5 (-106)

Under: 155.5 (-114)

How to Watch Maryland vs. Penn State

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread/Win

Maryland is ranked 16th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 20th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 16th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Maryland has been great on offense this year. They are 12th in the nation in points per game while sitting 34th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are tenth in the nation in field goals made per game, while also 53rd in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio this year.

Maryland has been led by Derik Queen. He comes into the game with 15.6 points per game while adding 9.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, one steal, and one block per game. Queen is joined in the frontcourt by Julian Reese, who leads the team in rebounding. He comes in with 9.2 rebounds per game. Further, he is scoring 13.6 points per game, while adding 1.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per game this year.

In the backcourt, Ja'Kobi Gillespie leads the way. Gillespie leads the team with 4.8 assists per game this year. He also comes in with 14.9 points per game while adding 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals. He is joined by Rodney Reese. Reese is scoring 14 points per game while adding 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game this year.

Why Penn State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Penn State is ranked 66th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 58th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 90th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Penn State has also been solid on offense this year. They are 43rd in the nation in points per game while sitting 53rd in shooting efficiency. They are also 46th in the nation in assists per game while sitting 89th in assist-to-turnover ratio this year. Further, they are 25th in the nation in free throws made per game.

Ace Baldwin leads the way for Penn State. Baldwin leads the team in points and assists this year. He is scoring 14 points per game while adding 7.2 assists per game. He also leads the team with 2.1 steals per game this year. Further, he has 2.6 rebounds per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Nick Kern Jr. Kern is scoring 12.2 points per game while adding 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Yanic Konan Niederhauser leads the team in rebounds. He comes in with 6.2 rebounds per game while adding 12.2 points and 2.1 blocks per game.

Final Maryland-Penn State Prediction & Pick

Both teams have been solid on offense this year, but Maryland has been better on defense this year. Maryland is 38th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 24th in the nation in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Meanwhile, Penn State is 206th in the nation in opponent points per game this year while sitting 234th in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, Maryland is much better in the rebounding game. Maryland is 114th in offensive rebounding percentage while sitting 39th in defensive rebounding percentage. Penn State is 212th in offensive rebounding percentage while sitting 158th in defensive rebounding percentage. Maryland is also just 61st in turnovers per game while Penn State is 229th. Take Maryland in this one.

Final Maryland-Penn State Prediction & Pick: Maryland -4.5 (-104)