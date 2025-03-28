ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back for yet another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we take a look at the conclusion of this cross-conference series between fringe playoff teams. The Dallas Mavericks (36-38) will visit the Chicago Bulls (33-40) as Dallas leads the season series 1-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Bulls prediction and pick.

The Dallas Mavericks are currently holding onto the final 10-spot in the Western Conference with the Phoenix Suns trailing them by just a half-game. They won their most recent game 101-92 over the Orlando Magic, winning three of their last four with every remaining game meaning a great deal for their playoff hopes.

The Chicago Bulls currently occupy the nine-spot in the Eastern Conference with a one-game lead over the Miami Heat. They've been one of the hotter teams in the NBA over the last month, recently beating the Lakers twice and going 9-3 over their last 12 games. They'll ride a four-game winning streak into this meeting.

Why the Mavericks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Dallas Mavericks were able to return Anthony Davis to action for this final stretch of nine games as they look to slide into the play-in tournament as the final seed. It's been one of the strangest seasons in franchise history as the Mavericks are cruising off the work of now-Laker Luka Doncic and the injured Kyrie Irving, so Anthony Davis is their last hope at contending for a play-in spot and winning a subsequent game if they make it that far. Either way, look for him to have an immediate impact in the paint working with a mismatch against the Bulls' defense.

8K for the Smoothie King 🥤 Last night, @SDinwiddie_25 recorded his 8,000th career point. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/0psReeOBXZ — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 28, 2025 Expand Tweet



Spencer Dinwiddie has really stepped up as the leading scorer for the team – his experience and ability to create his own shot will be essential in the success of this Mavericks team down the stretch. Jaden Hardy added 22 points in their most recent win and was able to hit a last-minute three to seal the victory. Expect names like him and Naji Marshall to step up and provide solid contributions considering the depleted lineup they're dealing with.

Why the Bulls Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Chicago Bulls are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now with Josh Giddey sealing their fate with a halfcourt buzzer-beater to beat the Lakers for the second time in their last three games. Giddey has been doing it all for the Bulls this season and has become one of their more willing rebounders on both ends of the floor. Coby White provides a great option for them in purely scoring the basketball as the Bulls have a serious chance to spoil the party for the Mavericks with a win here.

JOSH GIDDEY FROM HALF COURT FOR THE WIN 🤯 What an ENDING!pic.twitter.com/KgT8HlfSHB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 28, 2025 Expand Tweet



The Bulls will have to focus on the matchup against Anthony Davis as he has a long history of giving them trouble in the paint. Nikola Vucevic stands to see a productive night in the paint rebounding the ball, but he may have to focus more of his efforts on the defensive end while letting their playmakers score the ball. Look for Matas Buzelis to continue his efforts as he's added at least 10 points in his last three games.

Final Mavericks-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The last time these two teams met, Luka Doncic was the leading scorer for the Mavericks during the 119-99 win. However, this Mavericks team has become a shell of itself due to trades and injuries with Anthony Davis being their last hope at a playoff run. Even then, this lineup is rotating around seven players are they're having trouble keeping up with teams down the stretch.

The Bulls, on the other hand, have been playing with a ton of energy and have all the momentum behind them with the season winding down. They'll certainly be a contender during the play-in series if they can continue to be hot and their last buzzer-beater will be a huge confidence boost for this team moving forward.

For our final prediction, we like how the Bulls are looking as of late as they've managed an 18-17 ATS record at home this season. Let's roll with the Bulls to cover at home.

Final Mavericks-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls -3 (-108)