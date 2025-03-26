ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Magic host the Dallas Mavericks for a crucial battle in Orlando. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Magic prediction and pick.

The Mavericks are a half-game behind the Phoenix Suns for 10th place in the Western Conference. By the time this game starts on Thursday, they could be tied, depending on the result of the Celtics/Suns matchup. The Mavericks are getting Anthony Davis back, although he didn't play against the Knicks in the loss. If they want to make the playoffs, they need AD to pick up where he left off before the injury. It's clearly a difficult time for him; he was traded and immediately got hurt. Seeing him push that aside and play well is a great sign for Dallas.

The Magic are in a tough position right now. They are 35-38 and won't be able to climb out of the Play-In Tournament. However, if they keep winning, they can earn the home game with a chance to become the 7th seed. They would then face the Boston Celtics. If they lose to what likely will be the Atlanta Hawks, then they must try and work their way to the 8th seed to face the Cleveland Cavaliers. There is not enough time to jump the Detroit Pistons or Milwaukee Bucks. If the Magic can accept that and prepare for the Cavs or Celtics, then they can make those series very interesting. For now, outside of facing Boston, the Magic don't have a difficult remaining schedule.

Here are the Mavericks-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Magic Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +210

Orlando Magic: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -255

Over: 219.5 (-110)

Under: 219.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Magic

Time: 7:30 ET/4:30 PT

TV: NBA TV

Why the Mavericks Will Cover the Spread/Win

AD is questionable for this contest. If he plays, Dallas has a shot at covering the spread. Orlando is dealing with injuries of their own, and having AD gives them a huge advantage.

Naji Marshall had the game of his life in the loss to the Knicks. The team didn't look good at all, but he certainly showed up by scoring 38 points and grabbing seven boards. Spencer Dinwiddie and Klay Thompson need to have a much better performance to give Dallas a chance on Thursday night.

The team is missing a ton of players. Daniel Gafford, Dante Exam, and PJ Washington are already ruled out. Caleb Martin alongside AD are questionable.

The Mavs are 34-35-1 against the spread and 40-32-1 on over/unders. The Mavs have covered in three of their last four games after not covering in three straight.

Why the Magic Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Magic have a great shot at covering the spread. They play slightly better at home than on the road, with a 19-17 record in front of their home crowd. Over the last 10 games, the Magic are 6-4, and they have won three straight. The Magic have covered in six of their last seven games. Orlando is 35-37-1 against the spread and 30-42 on over/unders.

Depsite not having Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner, the Magic are still playing great basketball. Cole Anthony is a game-time decision. They should have enough to get the job done on Thursday night with or without Davis playing for the Mavs.

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are capable of scoring a combined 60+ points to give the Magic enough to cover at home. They both average north of 24 points per game.

Final Mavericks-Magic Prediction & Pick

AD is playing tonight and they desperately needed him to. Even with him back, I don't think the Mavs can cover the spread. The Magic are focused on trying to play their best basketball heading into the postseason. Because the Mavs look bad right now, I like the Magic to cover.

Final Mavericks-Magic Prediction & Pick: Magic -6.5 (-110)