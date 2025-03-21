ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

McNeese looks to continue their Cinderella run as they face Purdue. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a McNeese-Purdue prediction and pick.

McNeese is 28-6 on the year, which gave McNeese the top seed in the Southland Conference. They would win the Southland tournament, and earn a 12-seed in the NCAA tournament, which gave them a first-round game with Clemson. McNeese dominated Clemson in the first half, taking an 18-point lead into half time, after holding Clemson to just 13 points in the first half. Clemson would attempt the comeback, but could not close the gap fully, as McNeese held on to win the game 69-67.

Meanwhile, Purdue is 23-11 on the year, and was the six-seed in the Big Ten tournament. After a first-round win in the Big Ten tournament over USC, Purdue would fall to Michigan in the quarterfinals, but would still manage a four-seed in the NCAA tournament. This would lead to Purdue facing High Point in the first round. High Point stuck around in the first half, but Purdue would still open up a ten-point first-half lead. Purdue would extend the lead in the second half, going on to win the game 75-63.

Here are the McNeese-Purdue College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2025 March Madness Tournament Odds: McNeese-Purdue Odds

McNeese: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +184

Purdue: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -225

Over: 143.5 (-106)

Under: 143.5 (-114)

How to Watch McNeese vs. Purdue

Time: 12:10 PM ET/ 9:10 AM PT

TV: CBS

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why McNeese Will Cover The Spread/Win

McNeese is ranked 58th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 63rd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 59th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. McNeese has been great on defense this year. They are 12th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 42nd in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, they limit shot opportunities for opponents. McNeese is 41st in the nation in opponent field goal attempts per game while sitting 12th in the nation in opponent-made field goal attempts per game.

Javohn Garcia leads the way for McNeese. He is scoring 12.6 points per game while adding 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Meanwhile, Sincere Parker has also been solid for McNeese this year. He comes in with 12.1 points per game while adding 2.5 rebounds per game this year.

Meanwhile, Joe Charles leads the team in rebounding. He comes in with seven rebounds per game while adding 8.5 points and 1.3 steals per game this year. Further, Christian Shumate has been solid as well in the frontcourt. He comes in with 10.6 points per game while adding 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game this year.

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread/Win

Purdue is ranked 15th in KenPom's current rankings. They are sixth in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 60th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Purdue has been solid on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 61st in the nation in points per game while sitting 18th in the nation in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are 39th in the nation in assists per game this season, while sitting 16th in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio this year. Purdue has also shot well from three, sitting 11th in the nation in three-point percentage.

Trey Kaufman-Renn leads the way for Purdue this year. Kaufman-Renn leads the team in both scoring and rebounds. He comes into the game with 20.2 points per game this year while adding 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists this year. Meanwhile, Braeden Smith leads the team in assists and steals this year. He comes into the game with 8.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game. He is also scoring 16.2 points per game with 4.6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Fletcher Loyer has also been solid this year. He comes in with 13.6 points per game while adding 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Finally, C.J. Cox is scoring 5.8 points per game while adding 2.9 rebounds per game this year.

Final McNeese-Purdue Prediction & Pick

Purdue has been solid this year on offense, shooting efficiently and well from three. Still, McNeese has defended well from three this year. They are 80th in the nation in opponent three-point percentage. Further, McNeese has been solid on offense this year. They are 114th in the nation in points per game while sitting 97th in shooting efficiency. Purdue has not been great on defense. They are 124th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 224th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Finally, McNeese forces turnovers well. They are 35th in the nation in opponent turnovers per game this year. Take McNeese to keep this one close.

