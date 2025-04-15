ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Mets hit the road to take on the Minnesota Twins Tuesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Twins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Mets-Twins Projected Starters

Tylor Megill vs. Bailey Ober

Name (2-1) with a 0.63 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 14.1 innings pitched, 7 walks, 17 strikeouts, .204 oBA

Last Start: vs. Miami Marlins: Loss, 4.0 innings pitched, 6 hits, 2 runs (0 earned) 3 walks, 7 strikeouts

Away Splits: 1 start, 5.0 innings pitched, 3 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts

Bailey Ober (0-1) with a 7.11 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 12.2 innings pitched, 6 walks, 12 strikeouts, .296 oBA

Last Start: at Kansas City Royals: No Decision, 6.0 innings pitched, 5 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts

Home Splits: 1 start, 4.0 innings pitched, 3 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Twins Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -116

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Mets vs. Twins

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: SportsNet New York, Twins.TV

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets were able to win the first game of the series by a score of 5-1. In the game, New York got a home run off the bat of Juan Soto and a great start from Clay Holmes. The Mets need to have another game just like that. They are not the best hitting team, so New York needs their stars to step up. Whether it is Soto, Pete Alonso, or Francisco Lindor, it does not matter. If just one of those players can do some damage, the Mets will be in great shape to win the game.

Tylor Megill is lights out right now. The right-hander has allowed just one earned run all season and that came in the fourth inning of his first start. He is doing a great job getting hitters to whiff, chase, and strikeout. Along with that, Megill has done well keeping hitters off the barrel. If he can continue to pitch the way he has been all season, the Mets will win a series Tuesday night.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

New York is one of the best pitching staffs in the MLB right now. However, their bats are not great. They have some star power, but the lineup is severely underperforming at the moment. On the season, the Mets have the eighth-lowest batting average, and the seventh-fewest hits. The Twins have to take advantage of a poor offense. If they can keep New York to under four runs, Minnesota will be in a position to win this game.

Bailey Ober's stats are skewed by his first outing. He allowed eight runs and did not get out of the third inning in the start. He has followed that up by allowing just two earned runs in his last 10 innings while giving up just eight hits and striking out nine. The right-hander has made a big turn around since being lit up in the opening series, and he should be able to continue that against an offense like the Mets. If Ober can continue to pitch the way he has in the last two starts, the Twins will win this game.

Final Mets-Twins Prediction & Pick

Neither team hits the ball particularly well. The Mets, however, pitch the ball better than the Twins. For that reason, I will take the Mets to win this game straight up.

Final Mets-Twins Prediction & Pick: Mets ML (-116)