It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Athletics prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mets-Athletics.

The New York Mets are in a good position in the National League East. They have watched the Atlanta Braves stumble out of the gate, which instantly gives New York a much better chance of winning its division and making the playoffs.

One of the big questions entering the 2025 MLB season in the National League was if the NL East or NL West would get three playoff teams. It is widely agreed upon that the NL Central will not have a wild card team. The winner of that division will probably have fewer than 95 wins. The second-place team in that division might not win 90 games. In the NL East and NL West, the second-place team should have more than 90 wins and could have more than 95. Would the East put the Mets, Braves, and Phillies into the playoffs, or would the West put the Dodgers, Padres, and either the Giants or Diamondbacks into the postseason? So far, the indicators point to the West getting three teams, which leaves only two spots for the East, with the Mets having one of them. New York has to feel very confident about its ability to play baseball in October this year. It's early, but the Mets are off to a good start.

Mets-Athletics Projected Starters

Griffin Canning vs JP Sears

Griffin Canning (0-1) has been decent for the Mets. He has stayed out of the big inning and has given his team a chance to win in each of the two starts he has made thus far this season. The thing New York will want more of: innings. Canning went only four innings against the Blue Jays. The Mets need him to eat five innings per start and provide just a little more length. That said, it has still been a good beginning for a pitcher who has already been better than he was with the Angels.

Last Start: April 5 vs Toronto Blue Jays — 4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 6 K

JP Sears (1-1) survived a Coors Field start and pitched into the seventh inning. Coors Field starts always need to be taken with a grain of salt, given how different the conditions are. What makes Sears' particular situation even more interesting and mysterious is that the Athletics' ballpark in Sacramento might be the Coors Field of the American League. The ball has been flying out with regularity, and the weather isn't even warm yet. Sears might be going out of the frying pan and into the fire. We will have to see if pitching in Sacramento is a pitcher's second-worst nightmare after Coors Field.

Last Start: April 5 at Colorado Rockies — 6 1/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 2 K

Here are the Mets-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Athletics Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+120)

Moneyline: -132

Athletics: +1.5 (-144)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 9.5 (-120)

Under: 9.5 (-102)

How to Watch Mets vs Athletics

Time: 10:05 p.m. ET/7:05 p.m. PT

TV: SNY (Mets) | NBC Sports California (Athletics)

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets have a lot of mashers, with Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso hitting the ball well at the start of the season. Playing in a hitter-friendly ballpark, the Mets can unleash a barrage of long balls against the Athletics, who have won only one home game in six outings so far this season.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

JP Sears and the A's have faced Griffin Canning before when Canning was with the Angels. Most baseball people would regard Sears as the better pitcher in a head-to-head matchup, which is the obvious reason to take the A's against the spread here.

Final Mets-Athletics Prediction & Pick

We lean Mets, but the pitching matchup favors the Athletics. Maybe wait for a live play here.

Final Mets-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Mets moneyline