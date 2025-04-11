ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is interleague baseball on Saturday as the New York Mets face the Athletics. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Athletics prediction and pick.

The Mets enter the series at 8-4 on the year, which is tied for first in the NL East. They won two of three over the Marlins in their last series. Meanwhile, the Athletics are 5-8 on the year, which is tied for last place in the AL West. They recently lost two of three to the Padres in their last series. The Mets and Athletics will play the first game of the series on Friday night.

Mets-Athletics Projected Starters

David Peterson vs. Joey Estes (presumptive)

David Peterson (1-0) with a 2.53 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP

Last Start: Peterson was solid in his last start. He would go just 4.2 innings while giving up three hits and five walks. He would strike out three batters, and give up just one run. Still, he took the no-decision as the Mets defeated the Blue Jays 2-1.

Away Splits: Peterson is 1-0 on the road this year. He went six innings, giving up five hits, three walks, and two home runs. Still, he would give up just two runs in the win over the Marlins.

Joey Estes (0-2) with a 15.43 ERA and a 3.00 WHIP.

Last Start: Estes went just three innings in his last start, giving up six hits, two walks, and one home run. He gave up six runs in a loss to the Rockies.

Home Splits: Estes is 0-1 at home, giving up nine hits, three home runs, and six runs. He also walked four batters.

Here are the Mets-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Athletics Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: -136

Athletics: +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: +116

Over: 9.5 (-105)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How to Watch Mets vs. Athletics

Time: 4:05 PM ET/ 1:05 PM PT

TV: SNY/NBCSCA

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets have been led by Pete Alonso. He is hitting .333 with a .451 OBP. Alonso has five doubles, three home runs, 15 RBIs, and seven runs scored. Meanwhile, Brandon Nimmo has been solid as well. He is hitting just .200 but has a .245 OBP. He has two doubles, two home runs, seven RBIS, and four runs scored. Francisco Lindor has also been solid this year. He is hitting .244 with a .292 OBP. Lindo has two doubles, a home run, five RBIs, two stolen bases, and seven runs scored.

Scoring just has been something that Juan Soto has been great at. He has scored ten times this year, while also hitting .279 with a .404 OBP. Soto has four doubles, a home run, four RBIS, and a stolen base as well. Finally, Jesse Winker is hitting .208 with a double, two triples, and four RBIs.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tyler Soderstrom has led the way for the Athletics this year. He is hitting .354 with a .426 OBP. He has two doubles, six home runs, ten RBIs, and ten runs scored. Meanwhile, Brent Rooker is not hitting great but still has been productive. Rooker is hitting just .190 with a .217 OBP, but he has four home runs, eight RBIs, and seven runs scored. Meanwhile, Jacob Wilson has been hitting great. He is hitting .396 this year with three doubles, two home runs, seven RBIs, and eight runs scored.

Also driving in runs is Shea Langeliers. He has seven RBIs on the year while hitting .205 with a .326 OBP. He has three home runs, seven RBIS, and six runs scored. Meanwhile, JJ Bleday has been scoring plenty of runs. He has hit just .196 with a .327 OBP but has scored nine times. Furthermore, he has two doubles, a home run, and four RBIs.

Final Mets-Athletics Prediction & Pick

Joey Estes was sent to the minors after his last start, but there is the potential he is recalled for this one. With Luis Severino expected to pitch Sunday, this could be a position where the Athletics go with a bullpen game or find a spot starter on their roster. Regardless, this should be a situation where the Mets can score plenty of runs. Meanwhile, David Peterson has been solid this year. He has given up just three runs, with two of them on solo home runs. Playing in this ballpark in Sacramento can give up home runs easily, especially for flyball pitchers, but Peterson has still been solid. Further, members of the Athletics have not hit well against David Peterson. They have hit just .158 with two RBIs. Both RBIs came on a single from Luis Urias. Expect this to be a higher-scoring game, but the Mets will take the win.

Final Mets-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Mets ML (-136)