It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Athletics prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mets-Athletics.

The New York Mets are trying to win another series. They have been doing that consistently. They lost their first series of the season to the Astros but have won their next three series. Now they arrive at the rubber match of this weekend series in Sacramento against the Athletics. The Mets won on Friday night with a seven-run performance but were shut down by the A's on Saturday, scoring just one run. The Mets have had a good start to the season and look the part of a quality team, but if there has been a weakness to the Mets in the first two weeks of the new campaign, it's that the offense can bog down. When the Mets lose, it is usually because the offense dies. Some teams lose 9-6 games because their pitching staff is a disaster, but the Mets' losses in 2025 have more often been 3-1 and 5-0 types of losses. The reality surrounding the Mets is that while they have a great 1 through 5 in their batting order, their 6-9 spots are not that solid and can be exploited. One can easily imagine a scenario later this year in which the Mets get an impact bat at the trade deadline to beef up their hitting, getting some help in the lower half of the order.

Mets-Athletics Projected Starters

Kodai Senga vs Luis Severino

Kodai Senga (1-1) is trying to round into form. He made forward progress against the Marlins in his most recent start. The Mets will want Senga to give them more length as the season moves along, but right now, being able to go five innings and limit damage is perfectly acceptable to a team which has a good bullpen and an offense which can score in bunches. Senga and the Mets have to be patient with each other. The main thing is for Senga to give New York a very good chance of winning.

Last Start: April 7 vs Miami Marlins — 5 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 4 K

Luis Severino (0-2) has had a bumpy ride at the start of his season. The ballpark the A's play in in Sacramento has not been hospitable to pitchers, so Severino has had to make an adjustment and might be pressing too much. However, Severino — who pitched for the Mets last year — has a lot of talent and is too good to continue to struggle on a prolonged basis. The Athletics have to expect that he will get stronger as the season goes on.

Last Start: April 7 vs San Diego Padres — 6 1/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 2 K

Here are the Mets-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Athletics Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: -138

Athletics: +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How to Watch Mets vs Athletics

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT

TV: SNY (Mets) | NBC Sports California (Athletics)

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets are a good team. The Athletics are not. The Mets should win a three-game series between the teams. New York's offense struggled on Saturday, so one should expect a better performance on Sunday. This is a great bounce-back spot for New York.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

Luis Severino is due for a really strong pitching performance. He has a lot of upside and hasn't yet shown it in 2025. He is likely to finally deliver and shut down the Mets, who have their bad days at the office and are bound to lose another series.

Final Mets-Athletics Prediction & Pick

It's as simple as this: The Mets are unlikely to lose back-to-back games to the A's and lose a series. Take New York.

Final Mets-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Mets moneyline