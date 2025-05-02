ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The St. Louis Cardinals play host as the New York Mets come to town. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Cardinals prediction and pick.

The Mets come into the series at 21-11 on the year, which places them in first place in the NL East. In their most recent series, the Mets would take game one over the Diamondbacks, but fall in both games two and three. Meanwhile, the Cardinals come into the series at 14-18 on the year, which places them in fourth in the NL Central. They took two of four from the Reds in their last series. The Cardinals dropped game one before winning games two and three. They would then lose the series finale 9-1.

The Mets and Cardinals play game one of the series on Friday.

Mets-Cardinals Projected Starters

Tylor Megill vs. Erick Fedde

Tylor Megill (3-2) with a 1.74 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP.

Last Start: Megill went 6.1 innings, giving up three hits, one walk, and one home run. He would strike out nine batters but give up three runs. Still, he took the no-decision as the Mets fell to the Nationals.

Away Splits: Megill is 1-1 on the road with a 3.31 ERA and a .226 opponent batting average.

Erick Fedde (1-3) with a 4.68 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP.

Last Start: Fedde went 5.2 innings, giving up ten hits and two walks. He would give up seven runs and take the loss to the Brewers.

Home Splits: Fedde is 1-2 with a 4.58 ERA and a .261 opponent batting average.

Here are the Mets-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Cardinals Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: -144

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline: +122

Over: 8.5 (-104)

Under: 8.5 (-118)

How to Watch Mets vs. Cardinals

Time: 2:15 PM ET/ 11:15 AM PT

TV: SNY/FDSNMW

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets have been led by Pete Alonso, who is hitting .342 with a .475 OBP. He has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 28 RBIs, and 22 runs scored. Meanwhile, Brandon Nimmo is hitting .209 with four doubles, six home runs, 21 RBIs, and 13 runs scored. Mark Vientos has also been productive, hitting just .204 but with five doubles, a triple, four home runs, 15 RBIs, and 14 runs scored.

Also, having a solid year is Francisco Lindor. Lindor is hitting .298 with a .362 OBP. He has five doubles, six home runs, 16 RBIs, and 22 runs scored. Finally, Juan Soto is hitting .252 this year with a .379 OBP. He has seven doubles, five home runs, 14 RBIs, and 23 runs scored this year.

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals have been led by Lars Nootbaar. He is hitting .254 this year with a .389 OBP. Nootbaar has five doubles, five home runs, 18 RBIs, three stolen bases, and 21 runs scored. Meanwhile, Brendan Donovan is hitting great. He is hitting .333 this year with a .383 OBP. He has nine doubles, three home runs, 17 RBIs, three stolen bases, and 17 runs scored. Nolan Arenado has also been solid this year. He is hitting .245 this year with a .336 OBP. He has nine doubles, three home runs, 13 RBIs, and 13 runs scored.

Victor Scott II is also having a solid year. He is hitting .271 with a .336 OBP. Scott has five doubles, a triple, two home runs, 14 RBIs, ten stolen bases, and 14 runs scored. Finally, Willson Contreras is hitting .218 with a .301 OBP. He has five doubles, three home runs, 12 RBIs, and 13 runs scored.

Final Mets-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Tylor Megill has not been as strong on the road this year. In his three home starts, he has given up just two runs, with none of them being earned. In his three away starts, he has given up eight runs, with six being earned. Still, he is coming off his worst start of the year, which also happened to be on the road. Overall, his worst two starts are both on the road this year. Still, the Cardinals have not hit well against Megill. They are just 3-18 with a double, a home run, an RBI, and a walk. Willson Contreras is 1-2 with a home run and an RBI.

Meanwhile, Erick Fedde has struggled some this year. The Cardinals are just 1-5 when Fedde is on the mound, and have lost five straight games. In his last outing, he gave up seven runs, which is the second time this year he has given up six or more runs. Still, in his other four starts combined, he has given up just four runs over 24 innings of work. Current Mets have also hit well against Fedde. They are 37-112 with six doubles and four home runs. Francisco Lindor is 6-19 with a double, a home run, a walk, and seven RBIs. Meanwhile, Jesse Winker is 4-12 with two solo home runs. Take the Mets in this one.

Final Mets-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Mets ML (-144)