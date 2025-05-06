ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Mets finish their road trip as they face the Arizona Diamondbacks. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Diamondbacks prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, Corbin Carroll got the Diamondbacks off to a solid start. He hit a solo home run to make it 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning. Pete Alonso would give the Mets the lead on a two-run home run in the fourth inning. Francisco Lindor would make it 5-1 with a three-run home run in the seventh inning. Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez both drove in runs in the bottom of the eighth, but it would not be enough as the Mets won the game 5-4.

The Mets and Diamondbacks play game two of the series on Tuesday.

Mets-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Kodai Senga vs. Merrill Kelly

Kodai Senga (3-2) with a 1.38 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP.

Last Start: Senga went four innings, giving up five hits and three walks. He would strike out six batters, but give up just one run. Still, he took the loss to the Diamondbacks.

Away Splits: Senga is 1-1 on the road with a 2.00 ERA and a .200 opponent batting average.

Merrill Kelly (3-1) with a 4.06 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP.

Last Start: Kelly went five innings, giving up four hits. He would strike out two batters and give up just one run. Still, he took the no-decision as the Phillies defeated the Diamondbacks 3-2.

Home Splits: Kelly is 2-0 at home with a 2.60 ERA and a .161 opponent batting average.

Here are the Mets-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Diamondbacks Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -124

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How to Watch Mets vs. Diamondbacks

Time: 3:40 ET/12:40 PT

TV: SportsNet New York

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pete Alonso has led the way for the Mets this year. He is hitting .349 with a .469 OBP. He has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 33 RBIs, and 26 runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Brandon Nimmo has hit just .217 but with a .280 OBP. He has five doubles, seven home runs, 23 RBIs, and 16 runs scored. Further, Francisco Lindor has been great this year. He is hitting .289 with a .358 OBP. He has five doubles, seven home runs, 22 RBIs, three stolen bases, and 23 runs scored.

Juan Soto has scored 27 times this year while hitting .258. He has a .381 OBP with nine doubles, five home runs, and 14 RBIs as well. Finally, Mark Vietos is hitting .220 with a .302 OBP. He has five doubles, a triple, four home runs, 15 RBIs, and 16 runs scored.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Geraldo Perdomo leads the Diamondbacks in RBIs with 29 this year. He is hitting .293 with a .403 OBP. He has seven doubles, five home runs, nine stolen bases, and 19 runs scored as well. Corbin Carroll is hitting .287 with eight doubles, four triples, ten home runs, 27 RBIs, and 28 runs scored.

Meanwhile, Josh Naylor leads the team in hitting. He is hitting .310 with a .3384 OBP. He has nine doubles, four home runs, 21 RBIs, six stolen bases, and 16 runs scored. Meanwhile, Eugenio Suarez is hitting just .198, but has a .282 OBP. He has five doubles, ten home runs, 23 RBIs, and 20 runs scored this year. Finally, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .202 with a .231 OBP. He has seven doubles, five home runs, 18 RBIS, and 12 runs scored.

Final Mets-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

While Kodai Senga is coming off a loss, he has been great this year. Senga has given up more than two runs just once this year, and has not given up more than two earned runs in a game. Further, he has given up just one home run this year and has given up just three runs in his last five starts. Further, current Diamondbacks have not hit well against Senga. They are just 8-24 with no extra-base hits, two RBIS, five walks, and 26 strikeouts. Alek Thomas is 2-7 with an RBI, while Garrett Hampson has the other RBI against Senga.

Meanwhile, Merrill Kelly has been great as of late. In his first three starts, he gave up 13 runs over 15 innings. Since then, he has pitched 22.2 innings, giving up just five runs. Further, he has given up two or fewer runs in each of his last four starts. Still, current members of the Mets have hit better against Kelly. They are 16-65 with four doubles, five home runs, 16 RBIs, and seven walks. Pete Alonso is 5-16 with a double, three home runs, and seven RBIs. Further, Jeff McNeil is 2-9 with two home runs and four RBIs. While Kelly has been strong as of late, Senga has been the better pitcher overall, and he will lead the Mets to a win.

Final Mets-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Mets ML (-124)