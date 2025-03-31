ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

NL East rivals continue their series as the New York Mets face the Miami Marlins. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Marlins prediction and pick.

The Mets come into this series after losing their first series of the year to the Astros. The Mets lost game one but bounced back to win game two. Still, they would fall 2-1 in game three of the series with the Astros.

Meanwhile, the Marlins were 3-1 against the Pirates in their first series. They opened their season with a Marlins walk-off victory delivered by rookie Kyle Stowers. The Marlins would then lose the next game 4-3, but finished the series with back-t0-back walk-off victories to take the series 3-1.

These two teams will meet for their first game of the series on Monday night.

Mets-Marlins Projected Starters

Kodai Senga vs. Sandy Alcantara

Kodai Senga (1-0) with a 3.38 ERA in 2024

Last Start: Senga made just one regular season start last year, pitching 5.1 innings and giving up two runs in a win. He made that start in July and would miss until October with an injury. He would pitch five innings in three playoff games, giving up seven runs.

Away Splits: Senga did not pitch in the regular season on the road last year.

Sandy Alcantara (0-0) with a 3.85 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP

Last Start: Alcantara pitched 4.2 innings in his first start, giving up two hits and four walks. Alcantara would give up two runs and take the no-decision.

Home Splits: Alcantara is 0-0 with a 3.85 ERA at home this year.

Here are the Mets-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Marlins Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -138

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 7.5 (-124)

Under: 7.5 (+102)

How to Watch Mets vs. Marlins

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: SNY/FDSNFL

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

Francisco Lindor is expected to lead off the batting order for the Mets. It was a struggle for him in the first series of the season. Lindor went 0-11 with an RBI and three strikeouts. Meanwhile, Juan Soto will be hitting second. Soto did have a solid first series of the year. He went three for nine with a double, a home run, two RBIS, and three walks. Pete Alonso hits behind Soto in the order. Alonso was just one for nine in the first series of the season but did draw three walks and struck out just twice.

Brandon Nimmo and Mark Vientos will be the four and five hitters most likely. Vientos was solid in the first series of the year, going one for 11 with a run scored, a double, an RBI, and a walk. Nimmos was even better, going two for 11 with a run scored and a walk. He did not drive in a run during the first series.

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Xavier Edwards was solid in the first series of the season and will be batting leadoff for the Marlins in this one. Edwards was three of 15 with a double, two RBIs, two runs scored, and three walks. Otto Lopez will be batting second for the Marlins. Lopez was five for 15 in the first series of the season, with a home run, four RBIs, and three walks. Dane Myers will be hitting third for the Marlins. Myers was five for 12 in the first series, with two doubles, two RBIS, and two runs scored.

Meanwhile, Eric Wagaman and Jonah Bride hold down the middle of the order. Wagaman played in just three of the four games in the first series, having two hits in the series. Bride was just one for 15 with three walks and four strikeouts. Finally, Kyle Stowers has bee solid already this year. He is 4-12 with two RBIS, three walks, and a run scored.

Final Mets-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The Mets come in as favorites in terms of odds in this early-season MLB game. One major reason is Kodai Senga. Senga has pitched well when healthy. He has a career FIP under four in his two seasons, better than the league average. Further, he has an ERA+ of 140, which is also better than the league average. Still, Sandy Alcantara was solid in his first start back from missing the 2024 season.

The Marlins did hit well in the first series against right-handing pitching. They are .254 against right-handed pitching with a .354 on-base percentage and nine RBIs. The Mets hit just .118 against right-handed pitching in the first series, with a home run and four RBIs.The Marlins do not have the same talent as the Mets, but they have pitched well and hit better this year. Take the Marlins to cover.

Final Mets-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Marlins +1.5 (-152)