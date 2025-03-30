The New York Mets entered the 2025 season with plenty of hype after signing Juan Soto to a $765 million contract in free agency. While Soto himself is off to a strong start, the Mets came out of the gates with a whimper by losing two out of three to the Houston Astros. New York managed just five runs in the opening three-game series, despite Soto posting a .538 on-base percentage and recording his first home run with the club.

Of course, it's a long season and there's no reason to panic. Soto is ready to just move on to the next series, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“This is the first [series]. It didn’t go as expected … It is what it is,” Soto said. “But we have a lot of things we can take from this and move on.”

This is the right outlook from Juan Soto as the Mets embark on this 2025 campaign with World Series expectations. This team has a lot of talent and will start hitting at some point, so they can just chalk this series up as a disappointment and get ready for the next one against the Miami Marlins.

Soto performing so well is a silver lining New York can take from the series. The new Mets star posted a .333/.538/.778 slash line over the three games, recording a hit in each contest, walking four times and knocking in two runs. Once his teammates join the party, New York will start scoring plenty of runs.

The Mets also got some strong pitching despite their rash of rotation injuries. So, again, there are positives to take from these first three games even if the final results weren't great.

New York will send David Peterson to the mound against Cal Quantrill in Miami on Monday. Quantrill's ERA was 4.98 in 2024, so the Mets will have a good opportunity to score.