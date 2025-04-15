ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Mets finish their road trip as they visit the Minnesota Twins. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Twins prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, it was the Mets who took the victory. Pete Alonso singled to left in the third inning to give the Mets the 1-0 lead. The Twins would tie the game in the bottom of the fifth, but Mark Vientos would drive in Alonso in the sixth and then score on an error later in the inning to extend the lead. In the seventh inning, Juan Soto hit a two-run home run, and the Mets would go on to win the game 5-1.

The Mets and Twins will play game two on Tuesday night.

Mets-Twins Projected Starters

Griffin Canning vs. David Festa

Griffin Canning (1-1) with a 4.20 ERA and a 1.53 WHIP.

Last Start: Last time out, Canning went 5.1 innings, giving up seven hits, three walks, and a home run. Canning would record three strikeouts and give up four runs, but take the victory over the Athletics.

Away Splits: Canning is 1-1 on the road this year with a 4.91 ERA and a .268 opponent batting average.

David Festa (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP.

Last Start: Festa went 4.2 innings, giving up three hits and one walk. He would surrender one run, but it was unearned. Still, he took the no-decision as the Twins lost to the Tigers 7-6.

Home Splits: Festa is 0-0 at home with a 0.00 ERA this year.

Here are the Mets-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Twins Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -106

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Mets vs. Twins

Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT

TV: SNY/MNNT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pete Alonso has led the way for the Mets this year. Alonso is hitting .345 with a .464 on-base percentage. He has six doubles, four home runs, 19 RBIs, and ten runs scored. Meanwhile, Brandon Nimmo has been solid this year. He is hitting just .213 with a .269 OBP. He has three doubles, four home runs, nine RBIs, and seven runs scored. Francisco Lindor has also been solid. He is hitting just .220 with a .279 OBP. He has four doubles, a home run, six RBIs, and nine runs scored.

Juan Soto is also having a solid year. He is hitting .250 with a .400 OBP. Soto has four doubles, two home runs, six RBIs, a stolen base, and 13 runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Luisangel Acuna has been solid when in the lineup. Acuna is hitting .258 with a .343 OBP. He has three doubles, four stolen bases, and eight runs scored this year.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Harrison Bader has led the way for the Twins this year. He is hitting just .209 with a .244 OBP. He has three home runs, ten RBIs, and three runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Byron Buxton has been scoring runs well this year. He is hitting just .179 this year with a .233 OBP. Buxton has scored 12 times this year. Buzton also has three doubles, three home runs, and seven RBIs this year. Also having a solid year is Ty France. France is hitting .288 with a .354 OBP. He has two home runs, three doubles, eight RBIs, and eight runs scored.

Meanwhile, Trevor Larnach has been productive. He is hitting just .200 but has a .308 OBP. Larnach has a double, four RBIS, a stolen base, and seven runs scored. Finally, Matt Wallner has hit well. He is hitting .250 with five doubles, two triples, a home run, three RBIs, and seven runs scored.

Final Mets-Twins Prediction & Pick

Griffin Canning struggled in his first few starts of the year. While he is 1-1, he got the one win thanks to plenty of run support against a poor pitcher, who gave up a lot of hard-hit balls. Further, Canning has struggled with current members of the Twins. Current members of the Twins are 15-45 against Canning with three walks. Further, they have three doubles, two home runs, and seven RBIs. Matt Wallner has hit very well against Canning, hitting .5500 with a double, a home run, and three RBIs. Meanwhile, David Festa was solid in his first start of the year and historically has been better at home. Further, current members of the Mets have just two hits against Festa, with one coming from Mark Vientos. He has the only extra-base hit, going one for two with a solo home run. Neither team is hitting great this year, with both teams hitting under .215 and having on-base percentages under .305. With that, take the better pitcher in this match-up, which belongs to the Twins.

Final Mets-Twins Prediction & Pick: Twins ML (-110)