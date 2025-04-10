ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 314 is winding down and we're set to bring you a betting prediction and pick for the upcoming Co-Main Event bout taking place in the Lightweight (155) Division. No. 5-ranked Michael Chandler will return against No. 12-ranked Paddy Pimblett of England in a high-level fight you won't want to miss. Check the UFC odds series for our Chandler-Pimblett prediction and pick.

Michael Chandler (23-9) has gone 2-4 inside the UFC since 2021. A former Bellator champion, he's had to face the Lightweight Division's toughest competition since arriving to the promotion, coming in off back-to-back losses against Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira. He'll look for the upset win in this one against another high-level contender. Chandler stands 5-foot-8 with a 71.5-inch reach.

Paddy Pimblett (22-3) has gone a perfect 6-0 inside the UFC since arriving in 2021. With four of his wins coming by way of finish, he most recently defeated King Green via submission and will be looking to take the biggest leap of his career thus far. Pimblett stands 5-foot-10 with a 73-inch reach.

Why Michael Chandler Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Charles Oliveira – U DEC

Last 5: 1-4

Finishes: 11 KO/TKO, 7 SUB

Despite Michael Chandler's 2-4 record under the UFC, he remains ranked within the top-10 given the level of competition he's seen since entering the promotion. Out of his five UFC opponents, each one was either a UFC champion, BMF champ, or had at least contended for the title in one of their fights. Of his six UFC fights, five of them have either won “Fight of the Night” or received a performance bonus. Michael Chandler is arguably the most exciting fighter on the roster and it's finally time we see him welcome an up-and-coming opponent who can push him to the limit.

Michael Chandler is a tremendous wrestler and he doesn't use nearly enough of his grappling during his fights. He's far more comfortable standing on his feet and delivering a striking performance for all of the fans. He's much more concerned with putting on a great show than he is about wins and losses, so expect no different from him in this one as he takes on an equally-exciting opponent. Behind his power and chin, Chandler will be a live dog throughout the entirety of this fight.

Why Paddy Pimblett Will Win

Last Fight: (W) King Green – SUB (triangle choke, R1)

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 5 KO/TKO, 11 SUB

Paddy Pimblett continues to be flawless in the UFC and we're seeing his level of competition slowly grow with each passing fight. He took care of a very dangerous opponent in King Green relatively easily during his last bout, but Michael Chandler will be the toughest opponent in his career by far. Pimblett often fights behind the attitude that he's incapable of getting knocked out, but he'll have to be wary against the kicking game and massive striking power from Chandler. Still, he's able to eat shots and fire right back, so his style is bound to make this an exciting fight.

Paddy Pimblett will also have the submission advantage during this fight as he's the much more seasoned jiu jitsu practitioner. While he doesn't typically focus most of his efforts on securing takedowns, he's certainly a nightmare to deal with on the ground if he can drop opponents with his hands first. He may have trouble bringing Chandler down during this one, but we've seen him improve on the feet and he's becoming more and more crisp with his striking.

Final Michael Chandler-Paddy Pimblett Prediction & Pick

This has “Fight of the Night” written all over it as both men are incapable of a boring performance. Both fighters will be willing to scrap and trade huge shots in the pocket, so this may quickly become a war of attrition where both sides are relying on their chin to hold up. We have to give the slight striking advantage to Michael Chandler for his power and raw athleticism, but the grappling advantage goes to Paddy Pimblett and his elite jiu jitsu game.

I think Michael Chandler will have a noticeable strength advantage over Pimblett as it'll be tough for Pimblett to take him down or control in the clinch. Still, Pimblett has a knack for making the fight chaotic and we could see the two get tangled up on the ground. However, after the birth of his kids, Pimblett has really put things into perspective and has been taking this fight very seriously in terms of his camp.

I think we see a much more measured Paddy Pimblett during this fight and while Michael Chandler will have his moments, Pimblett will rise to the occasion and come away with a close decision win.

Final Michael Chandler-Paddy Pimblett Prediction & Pick: Paddy Pimblett (-155)