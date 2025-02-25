ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between Mississippi State and Alabama. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Mississippi State-Alabama prediction and pick.

Tuesday's SEC showdown pits the No.24 Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-8) against the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (22-5). Alabama, led by Brandon Miller's 18.7 points per game, seeks to maintain its conference dominance. Mississippi State, fueled by Tolu Smith's 15.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, will look to exploit Alabama's occasional defensive lapses. The Bulldogs' home crowd at Humphrey Coliseum could energize their upset bid, but Alabama's depth and shooting prowess will likely prove too much. Expect a competitive game, but Alabama's talent should secure a hard-fought victory.

Here are the Mississippi State-Alabama College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Mississippi State-Alabama Odds

Mississippi State: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +285

Alabama: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -365

Over: 169.5 (-115)

Under: 169.5 (-105)

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Alabama

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Mississippi State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The No.24 Mississippi State Bulldogs are poised to upset the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuesday's crucial SEC matchup at Coleman Coliseum. Despite Alabama's recent victory over Kentucky, the Bulldogs have the tools and momentum to exploit the Tide's vulnerabilities and secure a pivotal road win. Mississippi State's defensive prowess will be the key to neutralizing Alabama's high-scoring offense. The Bulldogs' tough defense, allowing just 71.8 points per game, matches up well against the Tide's inconsistent shooting. Alabama's recent struggles with slow starts and turnovers play directly into Mississippi State's hands. The Bulldogs' ability to create turnovers and capitalize on them will be crucial, as Alabama has given the ball away at least 10 times in 18 of its 27 games this season.

Moreover, Josh Hubbard's explosive scoring potential, demonstrated by his 38-point performance in their previous matchup, could be the X-factor. With Alabama's defense allowing 110 points to Missouri recently, Hubbard and his teammates should find opportunities to score. The Bulldogs' balanced attack, featuring KeShawn Murphy's rebounding prowess, will challenge Alabama's interior defense and potentially exploit their offensive rebounding weakness. If Mississippi State can control the pace, limit Alabama's transition opportunities, and capitalize on the Tide's turnover issues, they have a strong chance of pulling off the upset and improving their conference standing.

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide are primed to secure a crucial victory against the No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs in Tuesday's SEC showdown at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama's recent triumph over Kentucky has reignited their momentum, while Mississippi State's struggles against top-ranked opponents make them vulnerable to the Tide's high-powered offense. Alabama's offensive juggernaut, averaging 90.5 points per game, will be the key to overwhelming Mississippi State's defense. Mark Sears, coming off back-to-back 30-point performances against ranked teams, is in stellar form and will be a nightmare for the Bulldogs' perimeter defense. The Crimson Tide's ability to score in transition, evidenced by their 23 fast-break points against Kentucky, will exploit Mississippi State's turnover issues.

With Alabama's balanced attack featuring Aden Holloway and Chris Youngblood complementing Sears, the Bulldogs will struggle to contain all of Alabama's offensive weapons. Moreover, the Crimson Tide's home-court advantage at Coleman Coliseum, where they've been formidable, will provide an extra edge. Mississippi State's recent road loss to Oklahoma exposed their vulnerabilities away from home, and facing a top-10 team in a hostile environment will likely prove too challenging for the Bulldogs to overcome.

Final Mississippi State-Alabama Prediction & Pick

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide host the No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs in a high-stakes SEC clash at Coleman Coliseum. This matchup pits Alabama's explosive offense against Mississippi State's stingy defense, setting the stage for an intriguing battle of contrasting styles. Alabama's home-court advantage and recent momentum from their victory over Kentucky give them a slight edge, but Mississippi State's defensive prowess and upset potential cannot be overlooked.

Expect a tightly contested first half as both teams feel each other out. Alabama's Mark Sears will likely continue his hot streak, challenging Mississippi State's perimeter defense. The Bulldogs will counter with Josh Hubbard's scoring and their strong interior presence. As the game progresses, Alabama's depth and offensive firepower should begin to wear down Mississippi State's defense. Look for the Crimson Tide to pull away in the final minutes, capitalizing on their transition game and three-point shooting. While Mississippi State will keep it close for much of the game, Alabama's home-court energy and offensive consistency will will ultimately prove too much as they come away with the ATS victory at home Tuesday night.

Final Mississippi State-Alabama Prediction & Pick: Alabama -8.5 (-110), Over 169.5 (-115)