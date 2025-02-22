ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Missouri Tigers are continuing to rise. Coach Dennis Gates is continuing to hit it out of the park with this team, one year after a miserable 2024 season. Missouri fans were rightly expecting something far better than a 2024 season in which the Tigers slumped to an 8-24 record and went 0-18 in the SEC. Missouri should always be in contention for an NCAA Tournament berth — maybe not always getting there, but certainly always being there in the thick of the chase. The program cratered in 2024 after making the NCAA Tournament in 2023. Gates had a lot of work to do to repair the program. He delivered a solid 2023 season but then watched that good work evaporate in a 2024 season which failed to carry over any momentum whatsoever. Gates had to build from scratch in this 2024-2025 season.

It's hard to imagine doing any better than what he has done to this point. Missouri just scored a 110-98 win over Alabama, a team in contention for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers should get a double bye into the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. They are rolling along.

Arkansas is right near the cut line for the NCAA Tournament. The Hogs have lost their past two games to Texas A&M and Auburn, but because those are two really good teams, Arkansas isn't suffering hugely in terms of its overall profile. Losing to great teams will not destroy a bubble candidacy, provided that a team can pick up some quality wins. Here's a huge chance for Arkansas to get a high-end win and lift itself onto the good side of the bubble. A win here doesn't guarantee an NCAA bid, but it would significantly improve the Hogs' odds.

Why Missouri Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are in the zone right now. Missouri is solidly in position to get a top-four seed at both the SEC and NCAA Tournaments. This is a Sweet 16-caliber team with a chance to go even deeper. Missouri has won on the road at Florida and won at home over Alabama. That win over Bama came earlier this week. Mizzou posted 110 points. The Tigers can shoot the cover off the ball. They have put up some awesome shooting and scoring displays this season. Few offenses in college basketball are better.

Why Arkansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arkansas simply has to win this game. This is close to a play-in game for the NCAA Tournament, the kind of game which — if won — puts Arkansas inside the field and will give this team a real margin for error in the remaining weeks heading up to Selection Sunday, March 16. Arkansas needs this game more than Mizzou and is at home. That's really all you need to know.

Final Missouri-Arkansas Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Missouri, but this game figures to be volatile and contentious, given how much it means to Arkansas. Sit back in the first half on this one and wait for a second-half live bet.

Final Missouri-Arkansas Prediction & Pick: Missouri -1.5