The college basketball season continues on Saturday with a matchup between Missouri and Mississippi State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Missouri-Mississippi State prediction and pick.

The No. 20 Missouri Tigers (16-4) travel to Starkville to face the No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-5) in a crucial SEC matchup on Saturday. Missouri enters with momentum after a top-25 win over Ole Miss, led by the hot shooting of Tamar Bates and Caleb Grill. Mississippi State looks to bounce back from a narrow loss to Alabama, relying on their strong defense and rebounding. Key players to watch include Missouri's Bates, who scored 26 points in their last game, and Mississippi State's Josh Hubbard, who's been a consistent scoring threat. With both teams vying for a position in the competitive SEC, expect a hard-fought, high-intensity battle at Humphrey Coliseum.

Here are the Missouri-Mississippi State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Missouri-Mississippi State Odds

Missouri: +6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +225

Mississippi State: -6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -280

Over: 148.5 (-115)

Under: 148.5 (-105)

How to Watch Missouri vs. Mississippi State

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Missouri Will Cover The Spread/Win

The No. 20 Missouri Tigers are primed to secure a crucial road victory against the No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs in Saturday's highly anticipated SEC matchup. Missouri enters the game with significant momentum, coming off an impressive top-25 win over Ole Miss. The Tigers' dynamic offense, spearheaded by the red-hot shooting of Tamar Bates and Caleb Grill, has been firing on all cylinders. Bates, in particular, has been a force to be reckoned with, coming off a 26-point performance in their last outing1. This offensive firepower, combined with Missouri's ability to force turnovers and create fast-break opportunities, will be key in overcoming Mississippi State's strong defense.

While Mississippi State boasts a formidable home-court advantage at Humphrey Coliseum, Missouri has already proven its mettle on the road this season with an upset victory over No. 5 Florida on January 14. The Tigers' balanced attack, with five players averaging double figures, will present a significant challenge for the Bulldogs' defense. Additionally, Missouri's recent success in forcing turnovers – they created 14 in their win over LSU – could prove decisive against a Mississippi State team that has struggled with ball security at times. With their offensive efficiency and defensive intensity, Missouri is well-positioned to secure a statement win and solidify its standing in the competitive SEC.

Why Mississippi State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs are primed to secure a crucial home victory against the No. 20 Missouri Tigers in Saturday's highly anticipated SEC matchup at Humphrey Coliseum. Mississippi State's formidable home-court advantage, nicknamed “The Hump,” has been a key factor in their success this season. The recently renovated arena has proven to be a fortress for the Bulldogs, with passionate fans creating an intimidating atmosphere for visiting teams. Mississippi State's strong defense, which has been the cornerstone of their identity under coach Chris Jans, will be crucial in containing Missouri's high-scoring offense. The Bulldogs' physicality, evidenced by their impressive 38.6 rebounds per game, should give them an edge on the boards and limit Missouri's second-chance opportunities.

Offensively, Mississippi State boasts efficient shooters, with Josh Hubbard leading the charge, averaging 17.3 points per game. The Bulldogs' 63.7 percent success rate from the field ranks third in the SEC, showcasing their ability to create high-percentage scoring opportunities. Missouri's struggles on the road this season, with only one win in four attempts, play into Mississippi State's favor. The Bulldogs' balanced attack and defensive prowess, combined with the electric atmosphere at Humphrey Coliseum, should prove too much for the Tigers to overcome. Expect Mississippi State to leverage its home-court advantage, defensive intensity, and efficient offense to secure a statement win and improve its standing in the competitive SEC.

Final Missouri-Mississippi State Prediction & Pick

The No. 20 Missouri Tigers face the No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs in a crucial SEC matchup at Humphrey Coliseum on Saturday. Missouri enters with momentum after a top-25 win over Ole Miss, while Mississippi State looks to bounce back from a narrow loss to Alabama. Missouri's balanced offense, led by Tamar Bates and Caleb Grill, has been firing on all cylinders. Their ability to create turnovers and score in transition could be key against Mississippi State's physical defense. However, the Bulldogs' strong home-court advantage at “The Hump” and efficient shooting (63.7% from the field, third in the SEC) make them formidable opponents. Josh Hubbard's scoring prowess (17.3 PPG) will be crucial for Mississippi State.

While Missouri has struggled on the road this season, their upset win over No. 5 Florida shows they can compete in hostile environments. Mississippi State's rebounding advantage (38.6 RPG) could be a deciding factor. In a closely contested battle, Mississippi State's home-court edge and physical play should give them a slight advantage to come away with the ATS victory.

Final Missouri-Mississippi State Prediction & Pick: Mississippi State -6.5 (-115), Over 148.5 (-115)