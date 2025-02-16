ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Northwestern Wildcats are not going to make the NCAA Tournament this season. They have simply been pounded by injuries which did not allow the team to be at its best for large portions of the schedule. The Wildcats are without their best player, Brooks Barnhizer, who is out for the rest of the season with an injury. Northwestern has still been competitive without Barnhizer, beating USC and putting up a good fight in the Big Ten Conference. However, attrition has been severe enough that the Wildcats lack consistent offense — the production Barnhizer would normally provide — late in games. That has made enough of a difference for Northwestern, causing the Wildcats to lose several winnable Big Ten contests and ultimately fall well short of the standard needed for at-large consideration.

Nebraska, on the other hand, is very much in the hunt. The Huskers are on the bubble and, in the eyes of most analysts, are on the good side of the bubble. Nebraska remains the only power conference college basketball program to never score an NCAA Tournament victory. The Cornhuskers made the Big Dance last season but could not win their first-round game. If they can get back to the March Madness bracket, they will have a chance to make history next month under head coach Fred Hoiberg.

Here are the Nebraska-Northwestern College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Nebraska-Northwestern Odds

Nebraska: -2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -128

Northwestern: +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How to Watch Nebraska vs Northwestern

Time: 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Why Nebraska Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nebraska has everything to play for in this game. Winning here enhances the chances that the Huskers will make the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Incentives don't get much bigger than that. Northwestern is playing for pride and is trying to be a spoiler. Nebraska is trying to make history as a program and do something it has never previously achieved. Nebraska, not Northwestern, will play with more desperation in this game. The spread is small. This all lines up well for the Huskers.

Why Northwestern Will Cover The Spread/Win

Northwestern has nothing to lose. The Wildcats are now playing pressure-free basketball since they know they are not going to get an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. They have a shorthanded roster which is not expected to generate elite results. These guys can simply go out and play and not worry about outside expectations. This game is at home. Nebraska bears all the pressure in this game in connection with its pursuit of a first-ever NCAA Tournament win. You know that fact — never having won a March Madness game — weighs heavily on Nebraska. The Huskers could get tight here versus a Northwestern team which can play relaxed ball with joy and freedom.

Final Nebraska-Northwestern Prediction & Pick

Nebraska is the better team here, but more than that, Nebraska has been great the past few weeks, winning a series of games to go from a bad bubble position to a good bubble position. Trust the momentum Nebraska has generated here. Take the Huskers since the spread is so noticeably small.

Final Nebraska-Northwestern Prediction & Pick: Nebraska -2.5