It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Nebraska-Oregon prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Nebraska-Oregon.

This is the final game on the board for the Sunday schedule in college basketball. This is a matchup of two teams both going in the wrong direction.

Oregon is in the midst of a nosedive. A team in the hunt for a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament three weeks ago is now likely in the five-to-seven-seed range after a batch of losses. Oregon isn't losing to elite teams, either. The Ducks have lost to Minnesota — which just lost at home to Washington on Saturday — and to a UCLA team which had lost four straight games earlier in the month of January. Oregon needs to repair what has become broken with this team.

Nebraska had lost five straight games in the month of January before it got a very urgently-needed win over Illinois this past week. That one win is huge, and it might be the event that turns around the Huskers’ season, but the past three weeks, taken as a whole, have been a bloodbath for Fred Hoiberg’s team. Sometimes, the Huskers have blown leads. Sometimes they have gotten knocked out of the box in the early going. Sometimes, they have been worn down in the second half. The discouraging element of this brutal three-week period for Nebraska is that the losses have come in different ways and for different reasons. It’s not always the same one or two reasons. The Huskers aren’t out of the bubble picture, and the Illinois win helped, but they are still fighting an uphill battle with relatively little margin for error due to the recent losing skid. It will take more than just one win over Illinois to compensate for that.

Here are the Nebraska-Oregon College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Nebraska-Oregon Odds

Nebraska: +6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +250

Oregon: -6.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -315

Over: 145.5 (-115)

Under: 145.5 (-105)

How to Watch Nebraska vs Oregon

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Why Nebraska Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon is tumbling in the Big Ten. The Ducks had a lot of great wins early in the season – over Alabama, Texas A&M, and San Diego State – but they have run into limitations and some hard truths. One thing we keep mentioning about Oregon whenever we write a betting preview of a Duck game is that UO has started a lot of games slowly. This has been a dominant, consistent pattern in Oregon’s games this season. The Ducks went 5-1 in their first six games of the season decided by four points or fewer. They rallied late to steal games in which they had been largely outplayed for the first 30-35 minutes. Oregon needed to break that habit, but the Ducks have not done so, and it is definitely catching up to them. They fell behind early at UCLA and lost by 26. They fell behind early at Minnesota and lost to an average Golden Gopher team. Oregon is in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten standings and is currently not a factor in the conference championship race. Nebraska can definitely stay close enough to cover in this game. The spread should probably be a few points smaller than it is.

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nebraska needs its star players to score big and shoot well. When that doesn't happen, the Huskers generally do not have a plan B to win games. Oregon has not been good recently, and that might seem like a reason to pick against the Ducks, but at some point, this team is going to play better, particularly at home. It's hard to see a team with this much talent continue to struggle. This is a good bounce-back spot for Oregon.

Final Nebraska-Oregon Prediction & Pick

Oregon has to be ready to play at the start of a game. If you have been betting on the opponent’s moneyline in first halves against Oregon, you have cleaned up for a majority of this season. Our lean is to Nebraska, and frankly, a first-half Nebraska moneyline play might be the best thing you can do here. Ultimately, though, our official recommendation is to pass on a game between two struggling squads.

Final Nebraska-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Nebraska +6.5