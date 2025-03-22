ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back for another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA's Eastern Conference as we'll see the second half of this back-to-back series. The Brooklyn Nets (23-47) will take on the Indiana Pacers (40-29) as Indiana leads the season series 2-1. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Pacers prediction and pick.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently thirteenth in the Eastern Conference and on the outside looking in to the Playoffs. They fell to the Pacers last night in overtime 105-99, posting just a 2-8 record over their last 10 games. They'll hope to even this series up in their final game against the Pacers this season.

The Indiana Pacers occupy the four-spot in the Eastern Conference, most recently beating the Nets and winning five of their last six games. They ride a short three-game winning streak heading into this game and sit just three games back of the Knicks for the third spot in the conference standings.

Here are the Nets-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Pacers Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +370

Indiana Pacers: -10 (-110)

Moneyline: -480

Over: 219.5 (-110)

Under: 219.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nets vs. Pacers

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT

TV: YES Network, FanDuel Sports Indiana, NBA League Pass

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

While the Nets have been a solid defensive team through much of the season behind Nic Claxton and Cameron Johnson on the interior, they've seriously struggled to keep up with teams on the offensive side, ranking near the league's bottom in FG% and PPG. Still, they saw success in slowing the Pacers and playing at a comfortable speed, holding a high-powered offense to just 91 points through four quarters. They also managed to have the last shot in regulation and would be in a much better spot had that shot fallen down.

Nets-Pacers got HEATED



The Nets managed to create 25 turnovers in an uncharacteristic showing for the Pacers and they already managed to beat this team once earlier in the season. Ziaire Williams and DeAngelo Russell both saw advantageous matchups against the spotty perimeter defense of the Pacers, so expect the pair to have another active game in shooting the ball from deep as they combined for 24 attempts in the last outing.

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Indiana Pacers were able to hold on during overtime against the Nets and only allowed eight points during the extra period of action. Still, it was an extremely sloppy game without Tyrese Haliburton in the lineup as the Pacers totaled 25 turnovers. Haliburton is known for being efficient with the ball and taking care of it while dishing assists, so they'll have to come up with some answers if he's unable to go once again due to a back issue. Nevertheless, the Pacers are in prime playoff position and as long as they can maintain this run, they should be heading into the postseason with some momentum.

MYLES TURNER SEALS IT FOR INDY WITH HIS 5TH BLOCK

Turner now has the 2nd-most games in Pacers history with 20+ PTS, 10+ REB, & 5+ BLK!



Myles Turner was a force in the paint for the Pacers and notched yet another game with at least five blocks on the stat sheet. Not only is he great at denying the lane for driving opponents, but he has a knack for elevating and finding the ball to make finishes all the more difficult. He's also coming around on the offensive end with 15.4 PPG over his last 10 starts and a solid 41.7% shooting from three against Brooklyn this season.

Final Nets-Pacers Prediction & Pick

Last nights meeting between these two teams certainly got chippy and it's clear both teams pride themselves on playing hard on the defensive side of the ball. It's unlikely that Tyrese Haliburton will be able to make this start, but TJ McConnell did a fine job of distributing the ball and running their offense with some pace. As long as they can cut down on their turnovers without their floor general in the lineup, they should be looking at another win against the Nets in this one.

Still, Brooklyn showed a great ability to force Indiana to play their style of basketball and given their solid 22-14 ATS mark on the road this season, they certainly stand a chance to become a problem once again during this game. They'll need Nic Claxton to provide some resistance against Myles Turner as he'll be the main catalyst once again for the Pacers.

For our final prediction, we have to roll with Indiana and the momentum for their fourth win in a row.

Final Nets-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers -10 (-110)