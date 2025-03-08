ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Saturday with a matchup between Nevada and San Diego State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Nevada-San Diego State prediction and pick.

Saturday's matchup between Nevada and San Diego State promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the regular season. The Aztecs, riding a five-game home win streak, aim to extend their dominance at Viejas Arena, where Nevada has never won since joining the Mountain West. The Wolf Pack, led by Kobe Sanders and Nick Davidson, will need to overcome their poor shooting from three and capitalize on their strong field goal percentage to challenge SDSU's solid defense. San Diego State's rebounding prowess and home advantage make them favorites, but Nevada's determination to break their Viejas Arena drought could spark a competitive contest.

Here are the Nevada-San Diego State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Nevada-San Diego State Odds

Nevada: +5.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +205

San Diego State: -5.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -255

Over: 133.5 (-110)

Under: 133.5 (-110)

How to Watch Nevada vs. San Diego State

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: FS1

Why Nevada Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nevada has the potential to upset San Diego State on Saturday, driven by their recent performances and key player contributions. The Wolf Pack, led by Kobe Sanders and Nick Davidson, have shown resilience in their last few games. Sanders' ability to score and assist, averaging 15.7 points and 4.4 assists, complements Davidson's strong rebounding and scoring, with an average of 16.6 points over the last ten games. This duo provides a formidable challenge for SDSU's defense. Additionally, Nevada's field goal percentage of 47.9% is significantly higher than what San Diego State typically allows, suggesting they can exploit the Aztecs' defensive vulnerabilities.

To cover the spread, Nevada needs to capitalize on their strengths and exploit SDSU's recent inconsistencies. The Aztecs have struggled with consistency, losing to UNLV recently and showing vulnerability against top opponents. Nevada's ability to shoot efficiently and rebound effectively can put pressure on SDSU's defense. If the Wolf Pack can maintain their recent form and limit SDSU's rebounding advantage, they have a good chance of not only winning but also covering the spread. The motivation to break their losing streak against top Mountain West teams and the confidence gained from recent performances could propel Nevada to a surprising victory.

Why San Diego State Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Diego State is poised to beat and cover the spread against Nevada on Saturday, driven by their strong home performance and defensive prowess. The Aztecs have a five-game home win streak, showcasing their ability to dominate at Viejas Arena. Their defense, which allows opponents to shoot only 37.9% from the field, will be crucial in limiting Nevada's high-scoring offense. Additionally, SDSU's rebounding advantage, averaging 32.3 boards per game, can neutralize Nevada's offensive rebounding efforts, which are significantly lower at 7.3 per game. This rebounding edge will give the Aztecs more opportunities to control the tempo of the game.

The Aztecs' offense, while evolving, has shown effectiveness in recent games. They shot 50% from the field against Wyoming, demonstrating their ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities. Players like BJ Davis and Miles Byrd have been consistent contributors, with Davis making crucial three-pointers and Byrd providing strong playmaking. Given Nevada's struggles with three-point shooting in their last meeting with SDSU, the Aztecs' defense is well-equipped to exploit these weaknesses. With their home advantage and balanced team performance, San Diego State is likely to secure a convincing win over Nevada, covering the spread in the process.

Final Nevada-San Diego State Prediction & Pick

San Diego State is likely to win against Nevada, leveraging their strong home performance and defensive prowess. The Aztecs have a five-game home win streak and a robust defense that limits opponents to 37.9% shooting from the field. This defensive strength will be crucial in containing Nevada's high-scoring offense, which shoots 47.9% from the floor. Additionally, SDSU's rebounding advantage, averaging 32.2 boards per game, can neutralize Nevada's limited offensive rebounding efforts.

Given these factors, San Diego State should not only win but also cover the spread. Their ability to control the tempo and limit Nevada's scoring opportunities will be key. Nevada's recent struggles from three-point range, as seen in their loss to New Mexico, further supports the likelihood of SDSU's victory. With their home advantage and balanced team performance, the Aztecs are well-positioned to secure a convincing win over the Wolf Pack.

Final Nevada-San Diego State Prediction & Pick: San Diego State -5.5 (-120), Under 133.5 (-110)