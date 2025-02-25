ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New Mexico Lobos (22-5, 14-2 MWC) hit the road to take on the San Diego State Aztecs (18-7, 11-5 MWC) in a Mountain West matchup. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a New Mexico-San Diego State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the New Mexico-San Diego State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: New Mexico-San Diego State Odds

New Mexico: +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +122

San Diego State: -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 142.5 (-115)

Under: 142.5 (-105)

How to Watch New Mexico vs. San Diego State

Time: 11:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

Why New Mexico Will Cover The Spread/Win

New Mexico is having a fantastic season, and it is on the backs of their offense. They lead the Mountain West in points per game with 82.1. The Lobos also take the most shots per game while owning the fifth-highest field goal percentage. New Mexico is also third in the MWC in three-point percentage this season. They are a team that wants to put shots up often, and they are one of the best at knocking down those shots. If the Lobos can continue to play well on the offensive side of the court, they will be able to cover this spread on the road.

New Mexico has already played San Diego State once this season. In the game, the Lobos were able to win by 14 points, and it was their defense that stole the show. They allowed just 48 points in the win while holding the Aztecs to 35.4 percent shooting. Additionally, the Lobos allowed just five three pointers in the home victory. That type of defensive game will help New Mexico sweep the season series with San Diego State.

Why San Diego State Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Diego State relies on their defense to win games. They do not do a good job scoring the basketball, so their defensive play has been the reason for a lot of their wins this season. On the year, the Aztecs have allowed 63.1 points per game, which is the lowest in the Mountain West. Additionally, the Aztecs hold teams to 37.2 percent shooting, which is the second-lowest in the entire country. They also hold teams to the 21st-lowest three-point percentage in the nation. San Diego State has to find a way to keep up this defensive play against a good offensive team. If they can do that, they will win this game at home.

San Diego State has won three of their last four games to propel them to fourth place in the Mountain West. The team is trying to make the NCAA tournament once again, so they will have to continue winning these conference games to end the season. In their last four games, the Aztecs have allowed 66, 47, and 60 points in their three wins. Their loss was against a great offensive team in Utah State. If San Diego State can continue playing as they have been, they will be able to add a great win to their tournament resume.

Final New Mexico-San Diego State Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. In the last one, San Diego State's defense won the battle despite losing the game. I am expecting another lower scoring game Tuesday night. However, I will be taking New Mexico to win straight up on the road.

Final New Mexico-San Diego State Prediction & Pick: New Mexico ML (+122)