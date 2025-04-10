ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes kicks off the prelims a fight between Nora Cornolle and Hailey Cowan in the women's bantamweight division. Check out our UFC odds series for our Cornolle-Cowan prediction and pick.

Nora Cornolle (8-2) enters UFC 314 looking to rebound from a split-decision loss to Jacqueline Cavalcanti in September 2024. Prior to that, she showcased her striking prowess with a second-round TKO victory over Melissa Mullins and a unanimous decision win over Joselyne Edwards. Cornolle aims to regain momentum against Hailey Cowan.

Hailey Cowan (7-3) looks to bounce back after a unanimous decision loss to Jamey-Lyn Horth in her UFC debut, where she struggled despite solid control time. Before that, she earned a split-decision win over Claudia Leite on Dana White's Contender Series. Cowan seeks redemption against Nora Cornolle at UFC 314.

Here are the UFC 314 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 314 Odds: Nora Cornolle-Hailey Cowan Odds

Nora Cornolle: -185

Hailey Cowan: +154

Over 2.5 rounds: -230

Under 2.5 rounds: +175

Why Nora Cornolle Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Jacqueline Cavalcanti – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 7 (6 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Nora Cornolle is poised to secure a victory against Hailey Cowan at UFC 314, thanks to her superior striking and composure in the Octagon. A former world silver medalist in Muay Thai, Cornolle boasts a technical edge on the feet, with six knockouts in her MMA career. Her ability to dictate the pace and maintain defensive toughness—having never been finished—makes her a formidable challenge for Cowan, who has struggled against more polished opponents in the past.

Cowan, while a strong athlete with a background in gymnastics, lacks the technical depth to match Cornolle’s striking arsenal. Cornolle’s experience and activity—despite a recent split-decision loss—contrast sharply with Cowan’s two-year layoff and inconsistent performances. With Cornolle’s ability to control fights and exploit Cowan’s defensive gaps, this stylistic matchup heavily favors the French fighter. Expect Cornolle to outclass Cowan on the feet and potentially secure a decisive finish or dominant decision victory.

Why Hailey Cowan Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Jamey-Lyn Horth – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 4 (2 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Hailey Cowan has the tools to defeat Nora Cornolle at UFC 314, leveraging her elite athleticism and grappling-heavy style. A former All-American gymnast, Cowan’s physicality and strength make her a force in the clinch, where she excels at controlling opponents against the cage and landing effective strikes to disrupt their rhythm. Her ability to secure takedowns from the clinch and dominate on top has been a hallmark of her success, as seen in past performances against seasoned opponents. Cowan’s agility and flexibility also allow her to evade strikes and create openings for counters, making her dangerous even when pressured.

While Cornolle has shown sharp striking skills, Cowan’s grappling-centric approach could neutralize the French fighter’s strengths. Cornolle has struggled in fights where takedown defense and ground control were key factors, which Cowan is well-equipped to exploit. Additionally, Cornolle’s recent split-decision loss exposed vulnerabilities in her ability to adapt under pressure. Cowan’s physicality and relentless clinch work could wear down Cornolle over three rounds, potentially leading to a decision victory or late finish. If Cowan can dictate the pace and avoid extended exchanges on the feet, she has a clear path to victory in this matchup.

Final Nora Cornolle-Hailey Cowan Prediction & Pick

This weekend at UFC 314, Hailey Cowan and Nora Cornolle face off in a compelling bantamweight clash. Cowan enters the bout looking to rebound from a tough loss in her UFC debut, showcasing her determination to prove she belongs on the big stage. Known for her athleticism and grappling-heavy approach, Cowan’s ability to control opponents in the clinch and dominate on the mat could be the deciding factor in this matchup.

While Cornolle brings a dangerous striking arsenal and a Muay Thai pedigree, her recent performances have shown vulnerabilities against grappling-heavy fighters. Cowan’s strength and physicality give her an edge in dictating where the fight takes place. If she can close the distance effectively, avoid Cornolle’s sharp combinations, and impose her clinch and ground game, Cowan has a clear path to victory. Expect Cowan to use her takedowns and top control to neutralize Cornolle’s striking, grinding out a decision victory or potentially finding a submission late in the fight. With both fighters hungry for redemption, Cowan’s ability to adapt and capitalize on Cornolle’s defensive gaps may ultimately earn her the win and solidify her place in the UFC bantamweight division.

Final Nora Cornolle-Hailey Cowan Prediction & Pick: Hailey Cowan (+154), Over 2.5 Rounds (-230)