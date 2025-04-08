ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Denver Nuggets and the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Kings prediction and pick.

The Denver Nuggets (47-32) face the Sacramento Kings (39-40) on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center in a crucial Western Conference matchup. The Nuggets, currently third in the West, are looking to snap a four-game losing streak and solidify their playoff positioning. However, they could potentially be without their star point guard Jamal Murray, who's a primary scorer for this Nuggets squad, putting more pressure on Nikola Jokic and his supporting cast. The Kings, led by Zach Levine (24.0 PPG), Domantas Sabonis (19.2 PPG, 13.9 RPG), and DeMar DeRozan (22.3 PPG), aim to avoid a season sweep by Denver. Sacramento’s rebounding advantage and home-court edge could play a pivotal role in this contest.

Here are the Nuggets-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Kings Odds

Denver Nuggets: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -158

Sacramento Kings: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +134

Over: 234 (-112)

Under: 234 (-108)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Kings

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Denver Nuggets are poised to win and cover the spread against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, despite recent struggles. Nikola Jokić remains the key to Denver’s success, showcasing his MVP-level dominance with a 41-point triple-double in their last game against Indiana. Jokić’s ability to control the offense and create opportunities for teammates like Michael Porter Jr. and Christian Braun gives Denver a significant edge, even without Jamal Murray (hamstring). The Nuggets rank fifth in offensive efficiency and can exploit Sacramento’s inconsistent defense, which ranks 25th in points allowed per game.

While the Kings are fighting for a play-in spot, their reliance on mid-range scoring and post play could be problematic against Denver’s interior defense. Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan lead Sacramento offensively, but the Kings have struggled to contain elite big men like Jokić. Additionally, Denver’s playoff urgency will likely translate into a focused effort to snap their four-game losing streak. With Jokić anchoring both ends of the floor, expect the Nuggets to secure a much-needed win and cover the spread comfortably.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sacramento Kings have a solid chance to win or cover the spread against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, given their recent momentum and Denver’s struggles. Sacramento comes into the game riding a three-game win streak, including an impressive 120-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, where Zach LaVine exploded for 37 points. Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan have also been consistent contributors, combining for 55 points in that game. The Kings’ offense has been clicking, especially from beyond the arc, where LaVine shot 7-of-11 against Cleveland. With their playoff hopes alive, Sacramento’s urgency and balanced attack make them a dangerous opponent.

Meanwhile, Denver is mired in a four-game losing streak and faces significant challenges. Jamal Murray remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, leaving Nikola Jokić to shoulder an excessive load. While Jokić continues his brilliance, Denver’s defense has been a glaring weakness, ranking 23rd in points allowed per game. The Kings’ ability to exploit defensive lapses and their rebounding advantage with Sabonis could tilt the game in their favor. Additionally, playing at home gives Sacramento an edge as they fight to secure their play-in spot. Expect a competitive game where the Kings either win outright or keep it within the spread.

Final Nuggets-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Denver Nuggets are expected to win and cover the spread against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Despite their recent four-game losing streak, Denver remains a superior team led by two-time MVP Nikola Jokić, who has been in dominant form, averaging 29.8 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game since returning from injury. Jokić’s ability to control the game offensively and create opportunities for his teammates, such as Michael Porter Jr. and Christian Braun, gives Denver a significant edge. While Jamal Murray’s absence has been felt, the Nuggets’ offensive efficiency and experience should help them bounce back.

The Kings, while surging with three straight wins, face challenges with injuries to key rotation players like Malik Monk and Keegan Murray. Although Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan have carried Sacramento offensively, their defense remains inconsistent, ranking near the bottom of the league in points allowed per game. Denver’s ability to exploit mismatches in the paint and capitalize on defensive lapses will likely prove decisive. With playoff positioning on the line for the Nuggets and Jokić leading the charge, expect Denver to play with urgency, secure a much-needed win, and cover the spread against a Kings team fighting for play-in positioning but lacking depth.

Final Nuggets-Kings Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -3.5 (-110), Under 234 (-108)