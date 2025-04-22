ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Kings look to take control of the series as they face the Edmonton Oilers. It's time to continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with an Oilers-Kings Game 2 prediction and pick.

It was a high-scoring game in one of the series. Andrei Kuzmenko and Quinton Byfield scored in the first period to make it 2-0 for the Kings. Then, in the second period, Adrian Kempa and Phillip Danault would score to make it 4-0. Still, the Oilers would make the comeback Leon Draisaitl scored at the end of the second period, and Mattias Janmark scored to start the third. Kevin Fiala would score to make it 5-2, but Corey Perry, Zach Hyman, and Connor McDavid would all score to tie the game with under 90 seconds left. With 42 seconds left in the game, Phillip Danault would score to win the game for the Kings, as they took the 6-5 victory.

Here are the Oilers-Kings Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Oilers-Kings Game 2 Odds

Edmonton Oilers: +1.5 (-225)

Moneyline: +112

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+180)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How To Watch Oilers vs. Kings Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Why the Oilers Will Cover the Spread/Win

Connor McDavid leads the way from the top line this year. He led the team in assists and was second on the team in points this regular season. McDavid had 26 goals and 74 assists this year. McDavid had a goal and three assists in game one. He is joined on the top line by Zach Hyman and Connor Brown. Hyman had 27 goals and 17 assists this year, while already adding a goal in the playoffs. Brown finished the regular season with 13 goals and 17 assists.

Meanwhile, Leon Draisaitl leads the second line. He finished the regular season with 52 goals and 54 assists. Draisaitl has a goal and an assist so far in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins leads the third line. He had 20 goals and 29 assists in the regular season. Further, Evan Bouchard has been great from the blue line. He has 14 goals and 53 assists in the regular season. Bouchard has three assists in game one of the series.

Stuart Skinner is expected to be in the goal for the Oilers in this one. He was 26-18-4 on the year with a 2.81 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. Skinner gave up six goals on just 30 shots in game one.

Why the Kings Will Cover the Spread/Win

Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar lead the top line for the Kings this year. Kempe led the team in points this year, finishing the year with 35 goals and 38 assists, good for 73 points. He also had seven goals and 11 assists on the power play. Kempe had a goal and an assist in game one. Meanwhile, Kopitar led the team in assists and was second in points on the team this year. He finished the year with 21 goals and 46 assists. He also had four goals and 18 assists on the power play. Kopitar had one assist in game one. The line is rounded out by Andrei Kuzmenko. Kuzmenko has five goals and 12 assists this season, and has a goal and two assists in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Kevin Fiala leads the second line. He was third on the team in points, finishing the year with 35 goals and 25 assists. Fiala had a goal and an assist in game one. He is joined on the line by Quinton Byfield, who was fourth on the team in points. Byfield had 23 goals and 31 assists while having a goal and an assist in game one.

Darcy Kuemper is expected to be in the goal for the Kings in this game. He was 31-11-7 on the year with a 2.02 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. Kuemper is second in the NHL in goals-against average and third in save percentage. He stopped just 20 of 25 shots in the first game of the series.

Final Oilers-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Kings come in as favorites in terms of odds in this Stanley Cup Playoffs game one. While Darcy Kuemper had a bad game in game one, he has rebounded well this year from bad starts. Kuemper allowed four or more goals five times this year. In four of the five games following giving up four goals, he allowed two or fewer goals. Meanwhile, Stuart Skinner has allowed four or more goals in back-to-back games three times this year. The Kings dominated much of the game, leading the game in shots and taking advantage of two of five power play opportunities. With how well Darcy Kuemper has rebounded from bad starts this year, and the fact that the Kings were able to still secure a win after losing a four-goal lead, expect this one to be less stressful. Take the Kings

