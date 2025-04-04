ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Edmonton Oilers will continue their California road trip as they face the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto. This could be a possible first-round playoff preview (again) as we continue our NHL odds series and make an Oilers-Kings prediction and pick.

The Oilers lead the regular-season series 108-88. Moreover, the Oilers are 7-2-1 against the Kings in the past 10 games and 3-2 in the last five games at Crypto. So far, the teams have split the two games, with the home team winning a game apiece.

Here are the Oilers-Kings NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Oilers-Kings Odds

Edmonton Oilers: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +142

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+148)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 5.5 (-108)

Under: 5.5 (-112)

How To Watch Oilers vs Kings

Time: 4 PM ET/1 PM PT

TV: ESPN+ and FanDuel Sports West

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Oilers Will Cover the Spread/Win

Connor McDavid is injured and might miss the rest of the regular season. Even worse, Leon Draisaitl suffered another injury against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. This means the Oilers may be without both of their megastars, which means it will be even tougher to go against one of the best defenses in the NHL.

When the Oilers beat the Kings, they did it by scoring one goal. They may have to do it again because they don't have their top stars available. However, it is important to note that they still have two players who can do damage. While McDavid and Draisaitl have contributed significantly to their success, Evan Bouchard, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Zach Hyman can all take over. However, Bochard is the only one still maintaining consistency this season, while Nugent-Hopkins and Hyman have fallen off.

The defense must prove that it can step up in a big way. When the Oilers beat the Kings, they killed the only penalty while leveling 15 hits and blocking 16 shots. It also helped that Stuart Skinner probably had his best game, stopping all 30 shots to preserve a shutout. Unfortunately, he has been heavily inconsistent this season, going 24-18-4 with a 2.91 goals-against average and a save percentage of .894. The Oilers refused to trade for a goalie and that may come back to haunt them in this game and beyond.

The Oilers will cover the spread if they can get some offense from Nugent-Hopkings, Hyman, and Bouchard. Then, they must defend the edges and force the Kings into making turnovers.

Why the Kings Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings can separate themselves from the Oilers with a win here. While the Kings are still haunted by three straight playoff losses to the Oilers, they also have a golden opportunity to have home-ice advantage for the first round, which could help. While it does not matter much in the playoffs, the Kings still are 28-4-4 at Crypto this season. Those are amazing numbers and illustrate how good the Kings have been at home.

When the Kings beat the Oilers, they trailed 1-0 at one point. Then, Quinton Byfield tied it to make it 1-1. Later, Warren Foegeale made it 2-1 with a puck into the back of the net. The Kings fell behind 3-2 in the second period. Finally, they turned the jets on and tied the game with a goal from Tanner Jeannot. Byfield won the game with an overtime winner to seal the deal.

The Kings fired 29 shots on goal and won 54 percent of the faceoffs. Despite failing on their only power play, the Kings managed four even-strength goals.

Darcy Keumper had a solid performance, making 24 saves while allowing three goals. Furthermore, the defense went 1 for 2 on the penalty kill. They also made 25 hits and blocked 15 shots. The Kings likely won't face McDavid or Draisaitl. Because of that, it will not be as challenging as it usually is.

The Kings will cover the spread if they can fire more pucks at the net and grab juicy rebounds. Then, they must defend the crease and not let the Oilers get any good shooting opportunities.

Final Oilers-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Oilers are 27-48 against the spread, while the Kings are 39-36 against the spread. Additionally, the Oilers are 15-22 against the spread on the road, while the Kings are 20-16 against the spread at home. The Oilers are 34-38-3 against the over/under, while the Kings are 29-43-3 against the over/under.

The Oilers usually have the Kings' number. However, they are hurting right now and don't look nearly as threatening without their two top guys. Assuming Draisaitl sits, this will be tough for the Oilers. I can see the Kings winning this game and dominating the Oilers at home, further cementing their spot in the Pacific.

Final Oilers-Kings Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+148)