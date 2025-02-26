ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Edmonton Oilers continue their Florida road trip as they face the Florida Panthers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Oilers-Panthers prediction and pick.

The Oilers come into the game at 34-20-4 on the year, placing them in second in the Pacific Division. Still, the Oilers may do some re-tooling at the trade deadline. In their last game, the Oilers faced the Tampa Bay Lightning. Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play to give the Oilers the lead, but the Lightning would tie it up in the period. Early in the second period, Brandon Hagel scored his 28th goal of the year to give the Lightning the lead. The Lightning would add another goal in the period, and then score again in the third, on their way to a 4-1 victory over the Oilers.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are one of the top teams in the NHL sitting at 35-21-3 on the year, sitting in second in the Atlantic Division. In their last game, the Panthers faced the Nashville Predators. Sam Bennett opened the scoring in the first period on the power play. In the second period, Justin Sourdif scored his first goal of the year to make it 2-0. The Predators would get one back in the third, but the Panthers would add two more goals on their way to a 4-1 win.

Here are the Oilers-Panthers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Oilers-Panthers Odds

Edmonton Oilers: +1.5 (-280)

Moneyline: -110

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+220)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 5.5 (-138)

Under: 5.5 (+112)

How To Watch Oilers vs Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Oilers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Connor McDavid leads the Oilers from the top line. He leads the team in assists while sitting second on the team in points. McDavid has 22 goals and 51 assists this year. He is joined by Zach Hyman on the top line. Hyman is fifth on the team in points, coming in with 19 goals and 14 assists this year. Viktor Arvidsson rounds out the line with his seven goals and 12 assists this year.

The Oilers have Leon Draisatil leading the way from the second line. He leads the team in goals and points this year. Draisaitl has 43 goals and 44 assists, good for 86 total points. Further, he has 13 goals and 12 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Evan Bouchard has been great for the Oilers from the blue line. He has nine goals and 36 assists this year, sitting third on the team in points. Further, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 16 goals and 21 assists from the third line.

Why the Panthers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The combination of Sam Reinhart and Aleksander Barkov leads the top line for the Panthers. Reinhart leads the team in goals and points this year. He comes into the game with 31 goals and 32 assists, good for 63 total points. Further, he has nine goals and 12 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Barkov is third on the team in points and leads in asssits. He comes in with 14 goals and 40 asssits this year, with six goals and 15 assists on the power play. Carter Verhaeghe rounds out the line, sitting fourth on the team in points with 15 goals and 28 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Anton Lundell has been great from the blue line. He comes in with 13 goals and 24 assists this year. With Matthew Tkachuk still out of the lineup, Sam Bennett leads the second line. He has 19 goals and 18 assists this year.

Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to be in goal for the Panthers in this one. He is 23-13-2 on the year with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. He is 3-2-0 in his last five, with four games giving up two or fewer goals and being over .900 in save percentage.

Stuart Skinner is expected to be in goal for the Oilers in this one. He is 20-14-4 on the year with a 2.84 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. He is struggling as of late, going 1-4-0 in his last five games. Further, he has given up three or more goals in three of the four games, with save percentages below .890.

The odds in this NHL game suggest a tight game. The Panthers have scored well this year, scoring 3.27 goals per game, while also sitting 12th in the NHL in goals against per game. Meanwhile, the Oilers score 3.26 goals per game and are 13th in the NHL in goals against per game. Still, they have lost four straight and the defense has been an issue. In their last four games, they have allowed 22 goals. The Panthers will score plenty in this one and get the win.

Final Oilers-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Panthers ML (-110)