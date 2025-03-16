ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Edmonton Oilers will travel to Manhattan to face the New York Rangers on Sunday. It's a showdown at Madison Square Garden as we continue our NHL odds series and make an Oilers-Rangers prediction and pick.

The Oilers lead the head-to-head series 40-35. They are 7-3 in the past 10 games against the Rangers and 4-1 in the past five games at Madison Square Garden. Now, they will attempt to replicate their success while doing some damage to the Rangers' playoff hopes.

Here are the Oilers-Rangers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Oilers-Rangers Odds

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -146

New York Rangers: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: +122

Over: 6.5 (-108)

Under: 6.5 (-112)

How To Watch Oilers vs Rangers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN+ and MSG

Why the Oilers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Connor McDavid continues to set new records for the Oilers as he constantly finds ways to produce, including yesterday's game-winning pass to Leon Draisaitl. Now, both will hope to replicate their success as they face a desperate team that will do everything and anything to win.

The Oilers got off to an amazing start in that last outing, getting off to a 2-0 lead after the first period. Then, they built that advantage to 4-1 after two periods and never looked back. McDavid had two goals and an assist, while Draisaitl had a goal and an assist. Mattias Janmark had two assists. Meanwhile, Evan Bouchard had one goal and an assist. Darnell Nurse contributed with a goal as well.

The Oilers were electric in this contest, firing 40 shots at the net. Somehow, all six of their goals were scored on even-strength play as the Oilers went 0 for 3 on the powerplay. It also helped that they won 56 percent of their faceoffs. Significantly, it was one of those games were mostly everything went well, despite the struggles on the powerplay.

The Oilers did not trade for a goalie, and will likely will go with Stuart Skinner. Ultimately, he did well in his last outing against the Rangers, stopping 32 shots and allowing just two goals. The defense in front of him played well, leveling 12 hits and blocking 14 shots. While they have not been consistent this season, they still have done enough to win most games.

The Oilers will cover the spread if they can continue to get great production from McDavid, Draisaitl, and the rest of the top two lines. Then, they must defend the crease and not let the Rangers take easy shots at the net.

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rangers have the talent to compete with the Oilers. Yet, it has not worked out this way, as the Rangers have struggled often and been unable to convert chances into victories. New York cannot afford to fall behind.

Getting the lead early is critical for the Rangers to prevent the Oilers from getting the early momentum. Furthermore, getting more chances can only prove beneficial. Artemi Panarin was efficient last time, capitalizing with two goals. However, no one else did much. Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad both struggled, with neither getting anything into the net. Also, Vincent Trocheck also failed to convert on his chances.

The Rangers fired 34 shots at the net. However, they struggled in the faceoff circle, winning just 44 percent of the draws. New York also went 0 for 3 on the powerplay.

The Rangers beefed up their defense at the trade deadline to give them more depth. They will need it if they are going to counter McDavid, Draisaitl, and friends. Jonathan Quick was the goalie last time around and he will again make the start after Igor Shesterkin started on Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they can get more quality offensive opportunities with decent shooting chances. Then, they must avoid turning the puck over to Draisaitl and McDavid in critical areas.

Final Oilers-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Oilers are 22-44 against the spread, while the Rangers are 30-37 against the spread. Moreover, the Oilers are 13-20 against the spread on the road, while the Rangers are 13-20 against the spread at home. The Oilers are 29-34-3 against the over/under, while the Rangers are 30-36-1 against the over/under.

The Oilers have not looked like themselves lately. Yet, they are still doing enough to win games. It's pretty telling that the Oilers have the same mark against the spread on the road that the Rangers do against the spread at home. I can see this going down to the wire, with the Rangers putting up a fight and covering the spread.

Final Oilers-Rangers Prediction & Pick: New York Rangers: +1.5 (-200)