ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Saturday with a matchup between Oklahoma State and Xavier. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma State-Kansas prediction and pick.

The No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks (17-9, 8-7 Big 12) host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-13, 5-10 Big 12) on Saturday in a crucial Big 12 matchup. Kansas, coming off a devastating 91-57 loss to BYU, looks to bounce back at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks will rely on Hunter Dickinson's inside presence and improved perimeter shooting. Oklahoma State, winless on the road in conference play, aims to snap a seven-game road losing streak. The Cowboys' last victory in Lawrence came in 2018, making this a daunting task. Kansas' home-court advantage and superior offense (75.3 ppg vs. 73.4 ppg) give them the edge. However, expect a motivated Cowboys team looking to get back on track when they head to Kansas to take on the Jayhawks.

Here are the Oklahoma State-Kansas College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Oklahoma State-Kansas Odds

Oklahoma State: +14.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +860

Kansas: -14.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -1600

Over: 149.5 (-115)

Under: 149.5 (-105)

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

Time: 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT

TV: CBS

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Oklahoma State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma State has a golden opportunity to upset No. 23 Kansas on Saturday, and there are several factors working in the Cowboys' favor. First and foremost, the Jayhawks are reeling from a devastating 91-57 loss to BYU, which exposed significant weaknesses in their game. Kansas has dropped to 22nd in KenPom rankings, with their offense particularly struggling at 59th nationally. This offensive inconsistency could play right into Oklahoma State's hands, as the Cowboys have shown they can be explosive on the offensive end. In their recent 104-95 victory over UCF, OSU demonstrated their scoring prowess, with Bryce Thompson leading the charge with a career-high 25 points. The Cowboys' ability to force turnovers and capitalize on them (26-5 points off turnovers against UCF) could be a game-changer against a Kansas team that's been prone to mistakes.

Moreover, Kansas has shown vulnerability at home this season, which is unusual for the traditionally dominant Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. Oklahoma State, despite being winless on the road in conference play, has the firepower to exploit Kansas' weaknesses. The Cowboys' balanced scoring attack, with five players reaching double figures against UCF, could overwhelm Kansas' defense, which has been inconsistent this season. Additionally, Kansas' reliance on Hunter Dickinson, who has been criticized for his lack of athleticism and slow rotations on defense, could be exploited by OSU's quicker players. They could find success if the Cowboys can push the tempo, attack the rim, and force Dickinson into difficult defensive situations. With Kansas struggling to find consistent three-point shooting (ranked 13th in the Big 12 at 34.6%), Oklahoma State has a real chance to pull off the upset if they can contain the Jayhawks' limited offensive options and continue their own scoring momentum.

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Despite their recent struggles, including a devastating loss to BYU, the No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks are poised to bounce back against Oklahoma State on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks' home-court advantage cannot be overstated, as they boast a 67-12 record against the Cowboys in Lawrence. Kansas' defensive prowess, ranked 6th nationally by KenPom, will be a key factor in this matchup. Their ability to limit opponents to just 39.1% shooting from the field and 29.8% from three-point range will prove crucial against an Oklahoma State team still searching for its first Big 12 road win this season.

Offensively, Kansas will look to exploit Oklahoma State's defense by leveraging their efficient ball movement. The Jayhawks rank among the top-10 in assists per game (17.7) and top-25 in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.56). Hunter Dickinson, who leads the team with 16.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, will be a dominant force in the paint. The supporting cast of Zeke Mayo, Dajuan Harris Jr., and KJ Adams provides a well-rounded offensive attack that can overwhelm the Cowboys' defense. With the bitter taste of their recent losses still fresh, expect a motivated and focused Kansas team to protect their home court and secure a crucial conference win, further solidifying their position in the Big 12 standings.

Final Oklahoma State-Kansas Prediction & Pick

In a clash of Big 12 rivals, expect Kansas to defend their home court against Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks, smarting from recent losses, will come out with renewed focus and intensity. Hunter Dickinson should dominate the paint, while Kansas' superior ball movement will create open looks against OSU's defense. The Cowboys' road struggles in conference play will likely continue, despite their recent offensive outburst against UCF. Kansas' defensive prowess will be the difference-maker, limiting Oklahoma State's scoring opportunities. While the Cowboys may keep it close early, the Jayhawks' experience and home-court advantage will ultimately prevail as they get back on track in a big way with an ATS victory at home.

Final Oklahoma State-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Kansas -14.5 (-120), Over 149.5 (-115)