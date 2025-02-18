ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Oklahoma has been in a downward spiral recently, while Florida has continued as one of the best teams in the country. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma-Florida prediction and pick.

Oklahoma is 16-9 this season, with notable wins against Arizona, Louisville, Michigan, and Arkansas. They also have significant losses to Alabama, Texas A&M twice, Georgia, Texas, Auburn, and Tennessee. The Sooners got hot early but have stumbled in SEC play. Jalon Moore is their best player, and they need him to have a monster game to have any chance against the Gators on the road.

Florida is 22-3, with big wins against Wake Forest, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Georgia, Auburn, and Mississippi State. Their losses also came to Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee. Walter Clayton Jr. helps make this offense hum out of the backcourt. Florida is in the running for a top seed in the tournament, and they need to keep winning to stay in that position.

Here are the Oklahoma-Florida College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Oklahoma-Florida Odds

Oklahoma: +14.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +860

Florida: -14.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -1600

Over: 158.5 (-106)

Under: 158.5 (-114)

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Florida

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma's offense has been solid at best this season and is in the middle of the pack in the SEC. They score 77.7 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 46.7%, and have a three-point percentage of 35.9%. They are also 33rd in KenPom in adjusted offense, with a rating of 118.3.

Three different Sooners are averaging over double digits in scoring, and Jalon Moore is the scoring leader, averaging 17.2 points per game. Their ball movement has been inconsistent and needs to improve, especially in this game. They average 13.7 assists as a team, and Jeremiah Fears is the assist leader, averaging 3.8 per game.

The Sooners have an offense that can score, but against the Gators, they are in for a long game. Florida has one of the best defenses in the SEC, and while the Sooners have playmakers, this matchup is too harsh.

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma's defense has been inconsistent and is ranked near the bottom of the SEC. They allow 72.5 points per game, 44.3% from the field, and 29.3% from behind the arc. The defense is ranked in the top 70 in adjusted defense on KenPom, rated 101.7.

They need more from their frontcourt and have underperformed to this point in the season. Moore leads the team in rebounding with 5.8 per game, and then Sam Godwin leads the team in blocks with 0.8 per game. This frontcourt is struggling to find much consistency.

Their perimeter defense has been better and solid. Two Sooners average at least one steal, and Miles and Fears are tied for the team lead in steals with 1.7 per game. The Sooners are in for a long game due to their struggles in the frontcourt, and Florida can spread teams out while also having playmakers down low to dominate inside. This is a rough matchup in Gainesville.

Florida's offense has been one of the best units in the SEC this year. They score 83.8 points per game, have a 47.1% field goal percentage, and a 35.1% three-point shooting percentage. This offense is also a top-five unit in analytics, ranking fourth in KenPom, with an adjusted offense rating of 126.6.

Four Gators are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, and Clayton Jr. is the most consistent scorer, averaging 17.2 points per game. Clayton Jr. is also the team leader in assists, averaging 4.3 per game. They are a top 60 offense regarding ball movement, with the entire team averaging 16 assists per game, thanks mainly to their depth in the backcourt.

This offense has many different ways to beat opposing defenses, and they should be able to find success scoring at home. They are the better team and should have their way against the Sooners on this side of the court.

Florida's defense might even be better than its offense. It allows 66.5 points per game, 39% from the field, and 28.2% from behind the arc. This defense is also ranked ninth in KenPom with a 93.6 rating.

This frontcourt has emerged as a strength for the Gators. Alex Condon has been a beast down low, leading the team in rebounding and blocks, averaging 7.8 and 1.4 per game, respectively. They are also one of the best rebounding teams in the country, averaging 42.3 per game.

This perimeter defense has been solid, too, with four different Gators averaging at least one steal. Will Richard is the steals leader, averaging 1.8 per game. This defense has so many playmakers and should have success against Oklahoma in this matchup and shut them down.

Final Oklahoma-Florida Prediction & Pick

Oklahoma has two great players in Moore and Fears, but Florida can overwhelm different teams. Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin are the two best players in the game and should help Florida win and cover easily in this game at home.

Final Oklahoma-Florida Prediction & Pick: Florida -14.5 (-115)