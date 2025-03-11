ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma-Georgia prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Oklahoma-Georgia.

The Oklahoma Sooners are right on the middle of the bubble entering the SEC Tournament. Few teams face a bigger first-round game at any conference tournament than Oklahoma does. Coach Porter Moser is squarely on the hot seat, and he knows it. Moser has to make the NCAA Tournament to continue his tenure at OU. If he misses, he is likely gone. That's a lot of pressure, but it is deserved, given that Oklahoma was in strong position to make the NCAA Tournament one year ago but collapsed late in the season and missed out on a bid. OU then had a brilliant November and December of this season, going 13-0 in nonconference play. The Sooners looked like a near-lock for the NCAAs, but then they started losing one close game after another in conference play, the same ugly pattern which developed last season. Moser has simply had a headache trying to get his Oklahoma teams — in 2024 and 2025 — to play winning basketball in crunch-time minutes and tipping-point moments. The continuous failures of the Sooners have fans rightly frustrated. The team has to get over the hump and make the NCAA Tournament for Moser to get another season.

Winning this game will, if achieved, likely put OU in the NCAA tourney. If the Sooners lose, however, they will have a very, very long wait on Selection Sunday. Keep in mind that Oklahoma went 6-12 in 18 SEC games. The Sooners might have several really good wins on their portfolio, but being six games under .500 in a conference is a terrible look. Winning one game at the SEC Tournament might be necessary for Porter Moser and his team.

Here are the Oklahoma-Georgia College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

SEC Tournament Odds: Oklahoma-Georgia Odds

Oklahoma: +2.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +112

Georgia: -2.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 147.5 (-115)

Under: 147.5 (-105)

How to Watch Oklahoma vs Georgia

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread/Win

Here we go. Oklahoma needs this game to make the NCAA Tournament. While there might be a chance OU could still get in with a loss, the reality is that the Sooners can't like their chances if they fall short here against Georgia. Oklahoma knows it needs to win this game to deserve a bid and feel comfortable about its situation. There's zero chance Moser is telling his players this game is optional for OU. No way. A coach on the hot seat knows he has to go all-out to win this game and use every strategic lever at his disposal. Oklahoma will be desperate, while Georgia — likely in the NCAA Tournament at this point — will probably not match Oklahoma's energy and pure desperation.

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia is a better team than Oklahoma. Georgia beat Oklahoma earlier in the season. Oklahoma under Porter Moser is a team which comes very, very close to achieving something but ultimately falls short when it really counts. That's as good a reason as any to go with Georgia. The better reason to go with Georgia is that the spread is very small. Georgia just has to win by three points to cover. It's a surprise the spread isn't 4.5 points, to be honest. The number being 2.5 is a gift, and you should pounce on it.

Final Oklahoma-Georgia Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Georgia, but Oklahoma's motivation is hard to ignore. Wait until the second half for a possible in-game play.

Final Oklahoma-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Georgia -2.5