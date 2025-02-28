ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Saturday SEC battle as Oklahoma visits Ole Miss. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma-Ole Miss prediction and pick.

Oklahoma is 17-11 this year but just 4-11 in SEC play, placing them in 14th place. They opened the year strong, starting the season 13-0 before losing four straight. They would win three of the next four but have since lost six of their last seven games. Last time out, they faced Kentucky. Oklahoma would be down by just two heading into the halftime break. The game would remain tight, but Kentucky would take an 83-82 victory.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss comes into the game at 19-9, while also going 8-7 in conference play, placing them in seventh in the SEC. They opened the year 15-2, including an Ole Miss win over Alabama. Ole Miss would then lose four of the next five before winning three straight. Since then, they have lost three straight. Last time out they faced Auburn. Auburn would dominate the game. They would lead the game by ten at the end of the first half, and go on to win the game 106-76.

Here are the Oklahoma-Ole Miss College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Oklahoma-Ole Miss Odds

Oklahoma: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +250

Ole Miss: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -315

Over: 150.5 (-115)

Under: 150.5 (-105)

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma is ranked 48th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 33rd in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 68th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Oklahoma has been on the offensive end of the court this year. They come into the game sitting 62nd in the nation in points per game but sit 22nd in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they have shot well from three. Oklahoma is 55th in the nation in three-point percentage.

Oklahoma has been led by Jalon Moore this year. He comes into the game with 17.1 points per game while also leading the team with 5.8 rebounds per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Sam Godwin. Godwin is scoring just 6.1 points per game but adding 5.4 rebounds per game as well.

Meanwhile, Jeremiah Fears leads the way in assists. He comes into the game with four assists per game. He also is scoring 16 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Duke Miles. Miles is scoring 9.9 points per game while adding 2.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ole Miss comes in ranked 25th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 35th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 21st in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Ole Miss has been better on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 66th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 113th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, Ole Miss is fifth in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio while sitting 111th in three-pointers made per game this year.

Ole Miss is led by Sean Pedulla who leads the team in both points, assists, and steals this year. He comes in with 14.8 points per game while adding 3.8 assists, and 1.9 steals. Further, he has 3.5 rebounds per game this year. Matthew Murrell has also been solid this year. He is scoring 11 points per game while adding 3.5 rebounds, two assists, and 1.9 steals per game. Finally, Jaylen Murray comes in with 10.6 points per game while adding 2.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Malik Dia leads the team in rebounding this year. He comes in with 5.6 rebounds per game while adding 10.3 points and one block per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Jaemyn Brakefield. Brakefield comes into the game with 10.9 points per game, while also adding 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game this year.

Final Oklahoma-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

While both teams have been solid on offense this year, they have both struggled on defense this year. Oklahoma is 218th in opponent points per game while sitting 182nd in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Meanwhile, Ole Miss is 109th in the nation in opponent points per game and 129th in opponent shooting efficiency. Oklahoma has seen the total hit the over in three of the last four, with the only miss being of a solid Florida defense. The over has also cleared in three of the four last games for Ole Miss. Expect there to be plenty of points in this game, so take the over here.

Final Oklahoma-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: Over 150.5 (-115)