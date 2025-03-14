ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The top team in the SEC plays as Auburn plays against Ole Miss. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Ole Miss-Auburn prediction and pick.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss finished the regular season at 21-10, with a 10-8 conference record. That earned them the eight seed and a first round bye in the SEC tournament. Their second round game was against Arkansas. Ole Miss would lead by eight at the end of the first half, but Arkansas would make the comeback. Arkansas would have a lead, but then lose it as Ole Miss won 83-80.

Meanwhile, Auburn is 27-4 on the year, and 15-3 in conference play, giving them the top seed in the SEC tournament. They opened the year 7-0 before losing to Duke. Auburn would then win 14 straight before a loss to Florida. They would then win six straight games. Still, they would then lose to Texas A&M before Auburn faced Alabama last time out. Alabama would lead by three at the end of the first half, but Auburn would come back and tie the game. This would force overtime. As time expired in overtime, Alabama would hit a shot, winning the game 93-91.

Ole Miss lost to Auburn in both meetings between the two this year.

Here are the Ole Miss-Auburn College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

SEC Tournament Odds: Ole Miss-Auburn Odds

Ole Miss: +11.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +520

Auburn: -11.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -750

Over: 154.5 (-110)

Under: 154.5 (-110)

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Auburn

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ole Miss comes in ranked 26th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 25th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 29th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Ole Miss has been better on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 65th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 123rd in shooting efficiency this year. Further, Ole Miss is eighth in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio. Ole Miss takes care of the ball well, sitting second in the nation in turnovers, while also sitting 31st in opponent turnovers per game this year.

Ole Miss is led by Sean Pedulla who leads the team in points, assists, and steals this year. He comes in with 15 points per game while adding 3.6 assists, and 1.8 steals. Further, he has 3.6 rebounds per game this year. Matthew Murrell has also been solid this year. He is scoring 10.9 points per game while adding 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. Finally, Dre Davis comes in with 10.3 points per game while adding 4.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and one block per game.

In the frontcourt, Malik Dia leads the team in rebounding this year. He comes in with 5.7 rebounds per game while adding 10.6 points and 0.9 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Jaemyn Brakefield. Brakefield comes into the game with 11.2 points per game, while also adding 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread/Win

Auburn comes in ranked second in KenPom's rankings this year. They are first in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 13th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Auburn is ranked fourth in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 25th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, Auburn is third in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio. They have also been great from three, sitting 31st in the nation in three point percentage this year.

Johni Broome leads the way for Auburn this year. He comes into the game leading the team in points, rebounds, assists, and blocks this year. Broome has 18.6 points per game this year, with 10.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.4 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Chaney Johnson. Johnson comes in with 9.7 points per game while adding 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Chad Baker-Mazara leads the way in the backcourt. He comes in with 12.9 points per game this year while adding 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this year. He is joined by Miles Kelly who is scoring 11.6 points per game, while adding 3.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this year.

Final Ole Miss-Auburn Prediction & Pick

While Ole Miss has been solid on offense, the Auburn offense has been better. They are much more efficient and score nearly eight more points per game. Further, Auburn is much better on defense, sitting 97th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 43rd in opponent shooting efficiency. Ole Miss is 159th in opponent points per game and 173rd in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, Auburn is in the top 75 in both offensive and defensive rebounds per game while Ole Miss is outside the top 200 in both. Take Auburn here.

Final Ole Miss-Auburn Prediction & Pick: Auburn -11.5 (-115)