It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Ole Miss-Michigan State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Ole Miss-Michigan State.

The Michigan State Spartans are part of a fascinating story at the South Regional in Atlanta. Not only does Michigan State have a chance to make the Final Four, but the Spartans could potentially face archrival Michigan in the Elite Eight for the right to advance to San Antonio next weekend. That would be an incredible scenario, and not one that many people outside the state of Michigan predicted in their brackets when the field of 68 was revealed for March Madness.

On the flip side, we could have an Ole Miss-Auburn Elite Eight game, which wouldn't be nearly as sexy but would reinforce the SEC's dominance of college basketball this season. What we have in Atlanta is essentially a Big Ten-SEC invitational, with the two conferences going head to head twice. We could have a third Big Ten-SEC battle on Sunday in the Elite Eight if the two conferences split these Sweet 16 games on Friday night in Georgia. There is no shortage of interesting stories.

This game's most central attraction is the coaching matchup. Chris Beard coached against Tom Izzo at the 2019 Final Four. Beard's Texas Tech team beat Izzo's Michigan State team to advance to the national title game. Now Izzo wants revenge. Will he get it? Let's find out.

Here are the Ole Miss-Michigan State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2025 March Madness Tournament Odds: Ole Miss-Michigan State Odds

Ole Miss: +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +142

Michigan State: -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch Ole Miss vs Michigan State

Time: 7:09 p.m. ET/4:09 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan State's jump shooting has been inconsistent this season. Ole Miss, if it can prevent MSU from getting to the rim or the foul line, can shape the game the way it wants. Ole Miss also has to lock down on the defensive boards and not give Michigan State easy putback baskets. If the Rebels can do those things, they can create the kind of game which gives them a good chance to win. When you then realize that Ole Miss is getting 3.5 points and will cover the spread if this is a one-score game, taking the Rebels becomes even more attractive.

We can't fail to mention that Chris Beard outcoached Tom Izzo at the 2019 Final Four. Izzo hasn't gotten worse in the past six years, but neither has Beard. Ole Miss has to think this coaching matchup will at least be even if not an advantage for the Rebels.

Why Michigan State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan State is not a No. 1 seed, but the Spartans look like a very, very tough team which is hard to knock out. They have started slowly in each of their first two NCAA Tournament games, but they wound up winning comfortably each time. This is a team which grinds down its opponent over 40 minutes. Stamina, toughness, energy, depth — Michigan State has more of it than its opponents do. When a team can swat away a seven-point first-half deficit and win decisively, that says a lot about a team.

Final Ole Miss-Michigan State Prediction & Pick

This feels like a good second-half live-play bet, given that Michigan State starts slowly and takes time to heat up. You could also bet the Ole Miss spread in the first half and the MSU spread in the second.

Final Ole Miss-Michigan State Prediction & Pick: Michigan State -3.5