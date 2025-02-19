ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is mid-week WCC action as Oregon State faces Pepperdine. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oregon State-Pepperdine prediction and pick.

Oregon State comes into the game at 18-9 on the year and 8-6 in conference play, sitting in fifth in the WCC. They opened up the year 4-0 before back-to-back losses. They would then win six straight before losing three of their next five games. Since then, they have won seven of 11 games, and the last time they faced Pacific. It was a tight first half, with the two teams being tied at the end of the first half. Still, Oregon State would pull away in the second half, as they won the game 79-65.

Meanwhile, Pepperdine is 10-17 on the year, and 4-10 in WCC play, placing them in ninth place. They started the year slow, winning just one of their first six games. They would win five of their next seven games, before losing six of their next seven. Since then, they have won just three of seven games. In their last game, Pepperdine faced Gonzaga. Gonzaga dominated the game, taking the early need and never giving it back. Gonzaga led the game by 29 at the end of the first half, and Gonzaga would defeat Pepperdine 107-55.

Here are the Oregon State-Pepperdine College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Oregon State-Pepperdine Odds

Oregon State: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -375

Pepperdine: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +290

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Pepperdine

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Oregon State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon State is 80th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 53rd in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 138th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Oregon State has been solid on defense this year. They are 56th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 143rd in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, they limit opponent rebounds well. They are fourth in the nation in opponent rebounds per game this year.

Michael Rataj leads the way for Oregon State. He leads the team in points, rebounds, and steals per game the year. Rataj is scoring 17.1 points per game while adding 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals. Further, he has 2.1 assists per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Parsa Fallah. Fallah is scoring 11.9 points per game while adding 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

In the backcourt, Nate Kingz leads the way. He is scoring 12 points per game while adding 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game this year. Kingz is joined by Damarco Minor, who leads the team in assists per game. He has 5.1 assists per game this year while adding 9.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game.

Why Pepperdine Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pepperdine is 228th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 232nd in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 212th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Pepperdine has been solid on offense this year. They are 244th in the nation in points per game but move the ball well. Pepperdine sits 60th in the nation in assists per game this year. They are also 91st in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio and 23rd in assist-to-field goals made ratio this year.

Pepperdine is led by Stefan Todorovic. Todorovic is scoring 18.7 points per game this year while adding 5.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and one steal per game. He is joined in the frontcourt by Boubacar Coulibaly. Coulibaly leads the team in rebounds per game, having 6.9 rebounds per game this year. He has 9.1 points per game and 1.7 blocks per game.

Meanwhile, Moe Odum leads the team in assists and steals this year. Odum has 7.2 assists per game this year while adding 1.4 steals per game. He is also scoring 11.5 points per game while adding three rebounds. He is joined in the backcourt by Zion Bethea. Bethea is scoring 7.4 points per game while adding 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

Final Oregon State-Pepperdine Prediction & Pick

Oregon State has been on defense this year, but they have also been solid on offense this year. While they are 100th in the nation in points per game, they are 90th in the nation in shooting efficiency this year. Meanwhile, Pepperdine is 272nd in opponent points per game while sitting 229th in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, Oregon State will dominate the rebounding game. Oregon State is 150th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage and 54th in defensive rebounding percentage. Meanwhile, Pepperdine is 261dst in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage and 107th in defensive rebounding percentage. Expect Oregon State to control the game, and win big in this one.

Final Oregon State-Pepperdine Prediction & Pick: Oregon State -8.5 (-110)